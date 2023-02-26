

CHT peace accord after 25 years



For establishing peace and safety, the government of Bangladesh signed a peace agreement with the peace forces in the CHT on December 2, 1997. Then more than 25 years have passed. But there is a great deal of controversy over the implementation of this agreement. The government side says that the implementation work is going on. But the hill tribes have not yet received any of the rights promised in the agreement.



The hill tribes were supposed to be self-governing. According to the agreement, there should have been a ministry, there should have been a regional council. There was a plan to form a land commission, it has been formed. But all this is not working. No elections have been held in these councils in two decades, and those who were initially appointed to those councils are still leading them.



Though the election of these councils is in the hands of the local voters the list of those voters was not fully prepared yet. There are some special laws regarding land ownership in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. According to the laws of the British period, the land is traditionally owned by the hill people who have been living there but they have no documents of ownership of these lands. Later, the Bengalis were shifted there and settled for hill people, a land dispute was the root cause of the crisis. The Land Commission was formed in 2001 to solve land dispute challenges but in the last 19 years, they have not been able to resolve the land dispute problems. Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) peace agreement was signed 25 years ago but still, hill organisations are not separated. Besides, there are frequent reports of clashes between them and even killings. The Chattogram Hill Tracts did not develop in the same way as the rest of the country. Due to the inaccessibility of the area, the special development program that was supposed to be adopted for development did not happen.



Although there is a mobile phone network all over the country, that network has been established in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) many years later. However, some places still do not have a network connection. There are also allegations of eavesdropping on mobile phone conversations. The development has taken place in 61 districts of Bangladesh but not in three districts and those three districts are the three districts of Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT). As such, the CHT must be neglected. The purpose of the peace agreement has not been successful because illegal weapons, murders, and extortion are still taking place in the hills. The hill tribes had hoped that all the clauses of the agreement would be fully implemented, but the government did not do it fully.



But it is pertinent to mention that since the signing of the peace agreement till 2023, the special organization or Engineer Construction Battalions of the security forces under the government development project have done a lot of work in developing road infrastructure in the hilly areas. According to the Ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs, 442.22 km of paved roads have already been constructed; construction work is underway on another 140.618 km. The importance of the peace agreement can be seen in the comparative development figure. Most of the projects implemented are being conducted for the welfare of the local tribes. The total number of projects for the tribes of Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) is 360 (91%). The post of chairman is always reserved for the tribes. There is a total of 218 admission quotas for the tribal in the CHT in some public universities, medical colleges, and some specialized educational institutions.



By taking some initiatives peace and security can be ensured in the Chattogram Hill Tracts which will be beneficial for the minority groups as well as state development. To maintain peace, economic activities must be increased. Permanent peace will be established only if a developed society based on health and education can be built. If there is any legal validity to the peace treaty, it must be settled by the court. Controversy over the implementation of the Chattogram Hill Tracts agreement should be abolished.



The Land Commission has to take initiatives for mitigating the land dispute problems. Hence, rules and regulations should be provided as soon as possible regarding this extreme issue.



The major problem in the Hill Tracts is land, since the British period they are in possession but they do not have any documents of ownership of these lands. However, the government should provide an advert for this issue, for identifying the valid owner documents should be provided. The executive authority has to appoint military force for annihilating the offenses.



- Shahariar Islam Sovon, Sub-Editor, The New Nation



The Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) is an area in the south-eastern part of Bangladesh, consisting of three districts, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, and Bandarban. This area of the Chittagong division is called the Chittagong Hill Tracts as it is full of hills and valleys. A large part of the country is covered with forest. One murder after another has been happening in the Chittagong Hill Tracts for the last few months. Earlier, Naniyarchar Upazila Chairman was assassinated and five more people were shot dead on the way to his funeral the next day. After these killings, there has been renewed tension and concern in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT).For establishing peace and safety, the government of Bangladesh signed a peace agreement with the peace forces in the CHT on December 2, 1997. Then more than 25 years have passed. But there is a great deal of controversy over the implementation of this agreement. The government side says that the implementation work is going on. But the hill tribes have not yet received any of the rights promised in the agreement.The hill tribes were supposed to be self-governing. According to the agreement, there should have been a ministry, there should have been a regional council. There was a plan to form a land commission, it has been formed. But all this is not working. No elections have been held in these councils in two decades, and those who were initially appointed to those councils are still leading them.Though the election of these councils is in the hands of the local voters the list of those voters was not fully prepared yet. There are some special laws regarding land ownership in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. According to the laws of the British period, the land is traditionally owned by the hill people who have been living there but they have no documents of ownership of these lands. Later, the Bengalis were shifted there and settled for hill people, a land dispute was the root cause of the crisis. The Land Commission was formed in 2001 to solve land dispute challenges but in the last 19 years, they have not been able to resolve the land dispute problems. Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) peace agreement was signed 25 years ago but still, hill organisations are not separated. Besides, there are frequent reports of clashes between them and even killings. The Chattogram Hill Tracts did not develop in the same way as the rest of the country. Due to the inaccessibility of the area, the special development program that was supposed to be adopted for development did not happen.Although there is a mobile phone network all over the country, that network has been established in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) many years later. However, some places still do not have a network connection. There are also allegations of eavesdropping on mobile phone conversations. The development has taken place in 61 districts of Bangladesh but not in three districts and those three districts are the three districts of Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT). As such, the CHT must be neglected. The purpose of the peace agreement has not been successful because illegal weapons, murders, and extortion are still taking place in the hills. The hill tribes had hoped that all the clauses of the agreement would be fully implemented, but the government did not do it fully.But it is pertinent to mention that since the signing of the peace agreement till 2023, the special organization or Engineer Construction Battalions of the security forces under the government development project have done a lot of work in developing road infrastructure in the hilly areas. According to the Ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs, 442.22 km of paved roads have already been constructed; construction work is underway on another 140.618 km. The importance of the peace agreement can be seen in the comparative development figure. Most of the projects implemented are being conducted for the welfare of the local tribes. The total number of projects for the tribes of Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) is 360 (91%). The post of chairman is always reserved for the tribes. There is a total of 218 admission quotas for the tribal in the CHT in some public universities, medical colleges, and some specialized educational institutions.By taking some initiatives peace and security can be ensured in the Chattogram Hill Tracts which will be beneficial for the minority groups as well as state development. To maintain peace, economic activities must be increased. Permanent peace will be established only if a developed society based on health and education can be built. If there is any legal validity to the peace treaty, it must be settled by the court. Controversy over the implementation of the Chattogram Hill Tracts agreement should be abolished.The Land Commission has to take initiatives for mitigating the land dispute problems. Hence, rules and regulations should be provided as soon as possible regarding this extreme issue.The major problem in the Hill Tracts is land, since the British period they are in possession but they do not have any documents of ownership of these lands. However, the government should provide an advert for this issue, for identifying the valid owner documents should be provided. The executive authority has to appoint military force for annihilating the offenses.- Shahariar Islam Sovon, Sub-Editor, The New Nation