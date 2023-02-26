

Integrated agro-farm changes lots of Feni youths



The farm having cow, buffalo, goat, hen-duck, pigeon, fish, and vegetable garden has been launched by Arefin Azad Chowdhury Badal, a trader. The farm project was initiated by Jahan Agro.



Both low-educated youths and marginal people are beneficiaries of the farm. The profit of them is distributed among them. That is why the farm has been appreciated.



Trader Arefin Azad Chowdhury Badal has been doing successful business with Dhaka in recent times. Along with his businesses, he decided to make assistance to abject poor people of his area as his social responsibility.



Amid corona in 2020 he started Jahan Agro Farm and Poultry on his 11-acre land along Chowdhury Road. So far, he has created employment for 76 unemployed youths in that farm. He is planning to make more expansion of the farm.



In order to ensure security, he has included 20 foreign dogs in the farm. These dogs guard ducks, hens, and pigeons from attack of jackals. He has also brought in cats, peacocks and monkey in the farm on hobby.



He has developed the farm at the cost of crores of Taka. He is also planning to raise an old home.

In the farm, there are over 6,500 local and foreign ducks, 6,500 layer hens, 2,500 pigeons, 169 cows, 8 buffalos, and 100 goats.



A bio-gas project of cow dung and stool of hens has also been opened. The bio-gas project meets demand of 100 families. Per day he is getting 5,000 hen eggs and about 300 litres of milk from 45 milky cows. These eggs and milk are sold among local people.



At present, the farm is working on agriculture, fisheries and fruit garden.



Locals said, Arefin Azad Chowdhury Badal has created employments for many in the locality.



Farm Manager Mosharraf Hossain Tutul said, "In fact, it is a combined farm. Many unemployed youths have got works in our farm."



Chhagalnaiya Poura Livestock Resources Officer Abdullah Al Mamun said, "We provide technical training to farm operators. We also provide veterinary service. We are looking after this farm."



Entrepreneur Arefin Azad Chowdhury Badal said, workless youths are being encouraged from his own humanitarian responsibility.



After taking experience from that farm, they will be able to get benefits from their own farms in a honest and integrated way, he added.



