Two minors among 3 drown

Two minor children and a housewife drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi and Kurigram, in three days.



GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a pond in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Alif, son of Ali Majhi, a resident of Echhadi Village under Gajalia Union in the upazila.



Gajalia Union Parishad (UP) Chairman said the child fell down into a pond in the morning while he was playing near its bank.



Locals rescued him and took to Galachaipa Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor, the UP chairman added.



Sub-Inspector of Galachipa Police Station (PS) Mrinal Chandra Sikder confirmed the incident.



RAJSHAHI: A minor child drowned in the Padma River in Charghat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The incident took place in Tangon area of the river under the upazila at around 11 am.



The deceased was identified as Md Noor, 10, son of Md Sohel, a resident of Tangon Village in the upazila.



According to local sources, the child went missing in the river while he was taking bath in it in the morning. Later on, locals rescued him and took to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.



Officer-in-Charge of Charghat PS Mahbubul Alam confirmed the incident.



KURIGRAM: A housewife drowned in the Dharla River in Sadar Upazila of the district while taking bath in it on Thursday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Khodeja Begum, 27, wife of Md Soiful Islam, a resident of Char Krishnapur Village in Sadar Upazila.



Mogolbasa UP Chairman Md Mahfuzar Rahman said the woman drowned in the river while taking bath in it in the afternoon.



Later on, locals recovered the body from the river, the UP chairman added.



