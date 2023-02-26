Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two minors among 3 drown

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Two minor children and a housewife drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi and Kurigram, in three days.

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a pond in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Alif, son of Ali Majhi, a resident of Echhadi Village under Gajalia Union in the upazila.

Gajalia Union Parishad (UP) Chairman said the child fell down into a pond in the morning while he was playing near its bank.

Locals rescued him and took to Galachaipa Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor, the UP chairman added.

Sub-Inspector of Galachipa Police Station (PS) Mrinal Chandra Sikder confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A minor child drowned in the Padma River in Charghat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The incident took place in Tangon area of the river under the upazila at around 11 am.

The deceased was identified as Md Noor, 10, son of Md Sohel, a resident of Tangon Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, the child went missing in the river while he was taking bath in it in the morning. Later on, locals rescued him and took to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Charghat PS Mahbubul Alam confirmed the incident.

KURIGRAM: A housewife drowned in the Dharla River in Sadar Upazila of the district while taking bath in it on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Khodeja Begum, 27, wife of Md Soiful Islam, a resident of Char Krishnapur Village in Sadar Upazila.

Mogolbasa UP Chairman Md Mahfuzar Rahman said the woman drowned in the river while taking bath in it in the afternoon.

Later on, locals recovered the body from the river, the UP chairman added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Integrated agro-farm changes lots of Feni youths
Two minors among 3 drown
Primary Education Medal Competition begins in Joypurhat
119 detained on different charges in 6 dists
Power production at Karnaphuli Plant falls drastically
Three men murdered in three districts
1.18 cr litre mustard oil likely in Dinajpur
Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Kamalganj


Latest News
Child killed in Bagerhat road accident
IU probe body submit report over ragging
Writ seeks investigation over AL MP Golap's 9 houses in New York
UNDP launches '#Click4Wildlife' campaign to mark World Wildlife Day
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-day
PM unveils book on Bangabandhu
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Five held in army raid at Khagrachhari; arms, ammo seized
Keep your feet soft and smooth
Man killed despite filing complaint to police station three days earlier
BNP leader dies while attending road march in Chuadanga
Khaleda Zia's personal secretary passes away
German delegation lauds Bangladesh's achievements in garment industry
BNP's road march in Patuakhali attacked by police, 6 injured
Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur
Momen reiterates proposal for ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation
Big businessmen, not common people, are responsible for loan default: President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft