Primary Education Medal Competition begins in Joypurhat



JOYPURHAT, Feb 25: Primary Level Education Medal Competition-2023 has been inaugurated in Sadar Upazila of the district.



District Primary Education Office organized the programme on Joypurhat Collectorate ground on Thursday morning.



Joypurhat Deputy Commissioner Salehin Tanveer Gazi inaugurated the competition as the chief guest with District Primary Education Officer Mofazzal Hossain in the chair.



It was known that the competitors who participated at the upazila level of the competition and who stood 1st are only getting the opportunity to participate in the district-level competition.



More than two hundred students are participating in 18 sports and cultural competitions in Ka and Kha categories. Students securing 1st position at the district level will participate in the divisional competition.



