119 detained on different charges in 6 dists

A total of 1119 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in six districts - Rajshahi, Chattogram, Dinajpur, Manikganj, Narayanganj and Cox's Bazar, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total 106 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.



Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 24 people in the city on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.



Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the remaining six were arrested on various charges.



Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.



Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 21 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.



Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrant, two were drug addicts and the remaining 12 were arrested on various charges.



However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.



On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 21 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.



Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, eight were drug addicts and the remaining four were arrested on various charges.



However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.



Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 21 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.



Among the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the remaining two were arrested on various charges.



However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.



Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 16 people in separate drives in the city from Thursday night till Friday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.



Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants and six were drug addicts.



However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.



On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a young man from the city on charges of extortion after intimidating a housewife by circulating her video on social media.



The arrested is Al Hasib, a resident of Bhatapara area in the city.



RAB-5 Captain Lt Col Riaz Shahriar said, Hasib collected a video clip of the victim from her husband's mobile phone set and later, sent it to the victim through a fake Facebook ID.



The accused demanded money from the victim by threatening to circulate the video on social media.



Though the victim gave money to the accused several times but the latter continued to demand money for it.



The victim filed a complaint with the police station (PS) concerned in this regard.



Following the complaint, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the Kharnapara Mor area of the city and arrested the man.



He was handed over to Rajpara PS and legal steps in this regard are under process, the official added.



Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested two members of a fraud gang who created fake appointment letters for various hospitals in Rajshahi.



The arrested are Sheikh Enamul Hasan Tasin, 20, and Raihan Kabir, 21, residents of the district.



Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Police Abdullah Al Masud said following a complaint against the detainees by one Helal who was fooled by them, a team of police conducted a drive in Bharnali Mor area and arrested the duo along with a computer, colour printer machine and scanner used in making fake appointment letters.



A case was filed with Rajshahi Model PS against them and legal steps will be taken in this regard, the official added.



CHATTOGRAM: Three people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.



Police arrested a convicted criminal, who was sentenced to four years of imprisonment in smuggling case in 2001, from Lohagara Upazila in the district on Thursday.



The convicted is Abu Taher, 72, a resident of Dhonapara area of Amirabad Union in the upazila.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lohagara PS Atikur Rahman said a case was filed against Taher in 1990 for smuggling and selling products illegally.



Following this, a court had sentenced him to four years' imprisonment in 2001.



Since the pronouncement of the verdict, convict Taher had remained absconding for 23 years.



The official further said acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by ASI Alamgir Hosen raided the house of Taher at Lohagara and arrested him.



On the other hand, a fugitive accused of a murder and nine other cases was arrested by members of RAB on Monday.



The accused, Bachani, 45, was arrested along with passport and airline ticket while attempting to flee the country, a press release from RAB reads.



He is the main accused in a 2003 abduction and a murder case in Raujan area of the district. He had been on the run since the case was filed, and the court had issued an arrest warrant against him.

He was also convicted in another abduction case in 1997.



Acting on a tip-off, members of RAB-7 conducted a drive in Chowdhuryhat area of Raujan and arrested the man on Monday.



The arrestee is an accused in a total of 10 cases including murder, abduction and other crimes, RAB said.



Meanwhile, a man was arrested early Saturday after the bodies of his wife and daughter were recovered from a hotel in the port city on Friday noon.



The arrested man is Dulal Biswas, from Banshkhali Upazila in the district.



Additional Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Mollah Shahin confirmed the arrest news.

He said Dulal went into hiding soon after the bodies of his wife and daughter were found, and police arrested him from the city at early hours.



Dulal is being interrogated, he said, adding that legal actions will be taken in this regard.



DINAJPUR: Four people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.



Three people have been arrested for kidnapping a trader in the district town.



The arrested are Md Harun-ur-Rashid Harun, 26, Mofazzol Hossain Shimul, 32, and Sakira Akter Putul, 27.



Kotwali PS OC Tanvirul Islam said several people including Harun, Shimul, Md Tariqul Islam and Sakira Akter kidnapped trader Md Mubarak Hossain from Lalbag Lebur Mor in the town in the afternoon on February 19.

"They then took the victim to a building No-8 block in Upashahar of the town. The kidnappers threatened the trader and took off his clothes. They asked the trader to sit beside Sakira Akter and took several pictures of the duo, and also filmed it. Later on, the kidnappers demanded Tk 5 lakh from the victim," said the OC.



The victim then asked his wife Nazma Parvin to give Tk 20,000 through bKash while his manager gave Tk 2 lakh on February 20.



Later on, the victim's wife sought help from police by calling through national emergency service number 999 as the kidnappers did not released her husband.



A team from Kotwali PS, in a drive, rescued the victim from Uposhahar area at around 9 pm on Monday and arrested the kidnappers.



A motorcycle, two mobile phone sets and Tk 1.5 lakh in cash and bullets were also seized from the possession of the arrested people.



A case has been filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.



Earlier, members of RAB arrested a fugitive accused in a double murder case in the district from Kurigram on Saturday.



The accused, Monirul Islam, was on the run for the last 24 days after the murders in Ghoraghat area of the district on January 25.



Arafat Islam, commander of RAB-13, said that Monowar Hossain Mim, 25, and Rakib Hossain Mondal were hacked to death over a land dispute.



Azhar Ali, another main accused in the case, was arrested 24 hours after the murders. The rest of the accused were also arrested, he said.



The accused' houses was set on fire by enraged neighbours the day after the murders. Incidentally, homes of 40 families were completely destroyed in the incident.



MANIKGANJ: RAB members arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to life-term imprisonment in a murder case in the district, from the Ashulia area of Dhaka on Wednesday.



The arrested man is Suruj Mia, son of Arman Ali, a resident of Teota Village under Shivalaya Upazila.



RAB-4 Company Commander Lieutenant Md Arif in a press briefing informed the media on Wednesday afternoon that some people including Suruj Mia killed one Tutul Mia, and dumped his body in the well of the Zaminderbari on May 23, 2014.



Being informed, police recovered the body, and the father of the deceased filed a case accusing 10 people including Suruj Mia with Shivalaya PS on June 1, 2014. Later on, police arrested Sabuj Mia, but he went into hiding after getting bail in the case.



Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet against Suruj Mia after investigation.



Following this, the judge of District and Sessions Judge Court sentenced Suruj Mia to life-term imprisonment in absence of the convict.



The official also said Suruj was living at different places in Dhaka changing his name and professions.



However, Sabuj was handed over to the Shivalaya PS, he added.



NARAYANGANJ: Four people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district on Wednesday.



RAB members arrested two members of a gang allegedly involved in smuggling stolen, snatched and robbed mobile phones from Sonargaon in the district on Wednesday.



A press release signed by RAB-3 Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Farzana Haq informed this to media on Thursday.



The arrested persons are: Md Jewel, 29, and Mokhter Hosen, 35.



According to the press release, the accused were engaged in buying and selling snatched and robbed mobile phones in different areas of the capital for long dodging the law enforcers.



Acting on a tip-off, RAB men conducted a special drive in Kachpur area on Wednesday night and arrested them.



During the drive, the elite force members also seized 193 stolen mobile phone sets, 20 mobile batteries and Tk 4, 815 from their possession.



Inspector (Investigation) of Sonargaon PS Mohammad Ahsan Ullah said RAB handed over two stolen mobile smuggling gang to police after filing of a case.



On the other hand, a three-year-old child has been rescued 12 days after abduction at Siddhirganj in the district.



Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) rescued the child and arrested two alleged abductors.



It was stated in a press conference held at Narayanganj PBI Office on Wednesday afternoon.



Addressing the press conference, Superintend of Police (SP) Monirul Islam said the three-year-old Abir Mahmud went missing from Enayet Nagar area in Siddhirganj on February 2 last. Then his father filed a general diary with the PS. Launching the investigation, police examined the video footage and identified a woman. The woman, named Sadia, went to Bhairab in Kishoreganj with Abir. Then Abir was rescued after launching a drive there on Tuesday evening. Sadia and her brother-in-law Ibrahim were arrested for their alleged involvement in the abduction.



UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of RAB, in a drive, unearthed an 'arms making factory' at Palangkhali in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday night and arrested a Rohingya man in this connection.



The arrested man is Md Yousuf, 41, son of Jahangir Alam, a resident of Palangkhali Union in the upazila. He was the key maker of hand-made firearms at the factory.



Additional SP and Senior Assistant Director Md Abu Salam Choudhury of RAB-15 confirmed the matter and said acting on a tip-off, an operation team of RAB conducted a drive in Palangkhali area of Ukhiya Upazila on Wednesday night.



Later on, upon searching a hut in the area, the RAB team seized one locally-made single-shooter gun, gun powder and other gun manufacturing equipment, and arrested Yousuf in this connection, he said.

During the primary interrogation, the arrestee confessed that he was involved in the firearms making profession for long.



He is a relative of Nobi Hossain, an alleged Rohingya robber and drug smuggler, said the officials, adding that Yousuf used to supply locally-made firearms to different terrorist group in Rohingya camps.



However, the arrested was handed over to Ukhiya PS.



