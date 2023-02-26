Video
Sunday, 26 February, 2023
Countryside

Power production at Karnaphuli Plant falls drastically

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

RANGAMATI, Feb 25: The electricity production of Karnaphuli Hydro Power Plant in the district has fallen drastically due to water shortage in the Kaptai Lake.

According to official sources, at present, only one unit out of total five ones is in operation.
The running Unit-4 is producing only 30 mega watt (mw) electricity per day.

With the decreased power production, load-shedding is prevailing across Rangamati. Rangamati is remaining without electricity for 4-5 hours daily. This crisis will go up in the next summer, official sources said.

Manager of the power plant ATM Abduzzoha said, if there is no rain, the power production will continue to decrease.

In the 1960s, Kaptai embankment was built for the hydro power plant. The power project was introduced. Power is produced by the plant from water at a low cost. The electricity production cost is Tk 00.35 per unit.

The production capacity of the plant is 242mw. The highest water-holding capacity of the lake is 109 Mean Sea Level (MSL) while the lowest is 68 MSL.


