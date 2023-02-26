Three men murdered in three districts

Three people have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Meherpur, Narsingdi and Pirojpur, in four days.



MEHERPUR: A man was allegedly hacked to death by his son in Gangni Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The incident took place in Harabhanga Village of the upazila at around 9 am.



The deceased was identified as Afil Uddin, 65, a resident of that village.



Local sources said the man and his son Sujan Ali had an argument over bamboo cutting in the morning. At one stage of the altercation, Sujan hacked his father Afil Uddin to death with a knife and ran away.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station (PS) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A former union parishad (UP) member was reportedly shot to death by miscreants in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The incident took place in Zorbillar Ghat of Battali Kandi Village under Banshgari Union of the upazila in the morning.



Deceased Swapan Mia, 45, was a resident of Battali Kandi Village under Banshgari Union in the upazila. He was a former member of the UP. It was said that he used to support the former chairman of the union Ashraful Haque.



Citing locals, police said Swapan left his home at around 7 pm on Friday, but he did not return. Later on, locals found his dead body at Zorbillar Ghat in the village in the morning and informed police.



Banshgari UP Chairman Zakir Hasan Ratul said the UP member may have been killed as a sequel to an incident of beating a 10th grader boy a few days back. There was no party conflict here, he added.



Banshgari Police Outpost Inspector Mir Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the official added.

PIROJPUR: An expatriate was chopped to death by miscreants in Mathbaria Upazila of the district early Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Amirul Islam Hawlader, 42, son of Moksed Ali Hawlader of Charlitakhali Village under Daudkhali Union in the upazila.



Police and local sources said Amirul was returning the house after attending a mahfil at around 2am. At that time, a group of miscreants attacked him and chopped the expatriate mercilessly. He died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Locals and the deceased's family members claimed that he might have been killed over previous enmity.

The law enforcers, however, arrested four people in this connection.



The arrested persons are: Haider Panchayet, 50, his son Tahshin Arabi, 18, Niaz Mahamud, son of Mahabur Rahman, a Kiewit expatriate, and Mohammad Hosain, 17, son of Younus, a construction worker. All of them are residents of the same area.



Mathbaria PS OC Md Kamruzzman Talukder confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this regard.





