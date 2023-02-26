

1.18 cr litre mustard oil likely in Dinajpur



Amid the edible oil price instability, farmers started mustard farming taking necessary assistance from the government.



According to field sources, both farmers and the local agriculture office are delighted over good yield of mustard in the district. If the mustard cultivation continues this way, the import dependency of edible oil will come down, they said.



Dinajpur is known as a paddy-growing district. Besides paddy, litchi, and honey are produced at a large scale. Also coal and stone are lifted largely.



According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Dinajpur, mustard was cultivated on 22,740 ha of lands in Dinajpur this season; it is higher by 6.64 lakh ha than last season.



Md Wahedul Alam Artist, 55, farmer of Bajnahar Village of Birol Upazila, said, he has cultivated mustard on four bighas at the cost of Tk 10,500 per bigha; his mustard fields yielded good.



He is expecting a production of about 8-9 maund of mustard per bigha. He can sell his mustard at Tk 25,000 per maund. His per bigha profit will stand at Tk 14,000 to 15,000. After getting extra profit, edible oil consumption in his family will be met.



Mustard was cultivated in the mid-time of Aman and Boro seasons. He said, he will increase his mustard farming in the next year.



DAE's Deputy Director (DD) Md Nuruzzaman said, farmers are being encouraged to farm mustard to meet the demand of edible oil.



A total of 43,000 kilogram (kg) of mustard seeds were distributed among farmers free of cost, he added. At the same time, 43,500 farmers were given fertilizers free of cost.



The mustard cultivation in Dinajpur has increased to 22,740 ha from last year's 16,100 ha. A total of 29,492 metric tons (mt) of mustard have been produced from these lands.



Oil producers and DAE sources said, the mustard oil production from this mustard seeds will stand at about 1.18 crore litres.



Maa Palm Oil's Owner Nanda Shaha said, a 16-litre oil is produced from per maund (1kg) seeds. Per mt mustard seeds produce 400-litre oil. According to that estimate, the total oil production will stand at 1 crore 17 lakhs 96 thousand and 800 litres.



DAE DD said, 40 to 45 per cent oil are got from mustard seeds. So the total oil production will be 11,796 mt from 29,492 mt of seeds.



He further said, the rice production stands at 15 lakhs in the district yearly. After meeting the district demand, rice is also sent to other areas of the country, he added.



