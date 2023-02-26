Video
Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Kamalganj

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent


KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Feb 25: A young man has reportedly committed suicide in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Mosobbir Hossain, 22, son of Shafiq Mia, a resident of Noagaon Village under Madhobpur Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Mosobbir was mentally-imbalanced, for this reason his younger brother Motassir took him to a kabiraj. Mosobbir drank poison there when kabiraj and his brother went out to perform prayer.

Sensing the matter, the relatives rescued Mosobbir and rushed him to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition. Later on, Mosobbir succumbed to his illness on the way to Sylhet.

Officer-in-Charge of Kamalganj Police Station Sanjay Chakrabarty said the body was kept at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.


