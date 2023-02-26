Two youths found dead in Rangamati, Natore

Two young men have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Rangamati and Natore, on Friday and Saturday.



RANGAMATI: Police recovered the body of a young man in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Reazul Haque Rabbi, 28, son of Md Mozammel, a resident of Bonrupa area in the town.



Police sources said locals spotted the blood-stained body of the youth in Bonrupa area in the morning, and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rangamati Kotwali Police Station (PS) Ariful Amin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a young man from his sister-in-law's house in Bagatipara Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.



The deceased was identified as Sakibul Islam Sohag, 28, son of Mujibur Rahman, a resident of Nazirpur Village under Panka Union in the upazila. He was a member of Ansar and posted at Shibganj Branch of Agrani Bank in Chapainawabganj.



Police and local sources said Sohag came to his village home on vacation on Thursday night. But he went to the house of the wife of his cousin brother Laboni not going to his parents' home. At around 10pm, the family member heard a scream stating that 'Sohag is dying, Sohag is dying'. Then they rushed to the scene and found Sohag lying unconscious on the house yard. They, later, took him to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sohag dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body at dawn on Friday and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The deceased's family members alleged that Sohag might have been murdered following his extramarital affair with Laboni.



However, the law enforcers have detained Laboni for questioning in this connection.



Meanwhile, Health and Family Planning Officer of Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex dr Abdur Razzak said Sohag might have died of heart failure.



Bagatipara Model PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



