90 cold-hit families get financial aid at Fulchhari



GAIBANDHA, Feb 25: Some 90 cold-hit families of Uryea Union in Fulchhari Upazila of the district have been given financial assistance of Tk 2.70 lakh from SKS Foundation on Thursday.



The economic support was provided to the recipients under the Emergency Cold Wave Response Project that is being implemented at the union in partnership with SKS Foundation in cooperation with Save the Children to help them restore their livelihood affected by severe cold wave.



Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Golam Mostafa Kamal Pasha formally disbursed the financial aid to the heads of the affected families of the union as the chief guest.



Speaking on the occasion, UP Chairman Kamal Pasha in his speech thanked the SKS Foundation and donour organization Save the Children for standing beside the cold-hit families of the union with financial support to remove the sufferings caused by the cold wave.



Project Officer of Save the Children here Abu Bakar Siddique, Project Manager Md Mushfiqur Rahman Faruque, Upazila Coordinator of Mamota Project Harun-or-Rashid and other officers and staff of the foundation including local elites also attended the function.



Each of the families received TK 3,000 as aid from the organization, said Project Manager Mushfiqur Rahman Faruque.



Earlier, the cold-affected families also got kit boxes under the project, he added.



