BARISHAL, Feb 25: Sahana Parvin Beauty, an assistant teacher of Government Union Institution School and wife of Awami League leader AKM Yusuf Ali of Banaripara Upazila in the district, died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. She was 59.

She had been suffering from liver disease for long.



Her first namaz-e-janaza was held on Banaripara Municipality premises at 8:30pm on Wednesday.



After her second namaz-e-janaza in Saliyabakpur Village of the upazila, she was buried at her family graveyard.



