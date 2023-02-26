|
Obituary
|
BARISHAL, Feb 25: Sahana Parvin Beauty, an assistant teacher of Government Union Institution School and wife of Awami League leader AKM Yusuf Ali of Banaripara Upazila in the district, died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. She was 59.
She had been suffering from liver disease for long.
Her first namaz-e-janaza was held on Banaripara Municipality premises at 8:30pm on Wednesday.
After her second namaz-e-janaza in Saliyabakpur Village of the upazila, she was buried at her family graveyard.