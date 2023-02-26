Ten shops burnt in Naogaon, Noakhali

At least 10 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Noakhali, recently.



MANDA, NAOGAON: Four shops were gutted by fire that broke out in Singirhaat under Manda Upazila of the district on Friday night. All the four shops were completely destroyed by the fire.



Local sources said a fire started in motorcycle workshop of one Manik at Singirhaat at night, and it soon engulfed adjacent three shops.



The affected shop owners claimed that the estimated loss cost by the fire is worth about Tk 5 lakh.

NOAKHALI: Six shops were gutted by fire in Subarnachar Upazila of the district recently.



The incident took place in Akhter Miar Haat under Mohammadpur Union.



Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Md Khalil Ullah said the fire began at a parts' shop in the bazaar, and it soon engulfed the adjacent shops.



On information, the Fire Service personnel rushed there and controlled the blaze after about two hours of frantic effort.



