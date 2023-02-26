

Migratory birds no longer safe in Hakaluki Haor MOULVIBAZAR, Feb 25: Hakaluki Haor, the largest wetland in South Asia, is no longer safe for migratory birds. Environment activists said, the biodiversity of the Haor is likely to face existence threat.

According to sources at the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department (WMNCD), yearly Beels of the Haor are given lease; this year these have been leased out; it is making crowding of people; guarding is taking place round the clock; so migratory birds don't feel free in the Haor; leasees are drying their respective Beels to collect fishes; it is damaging biodiversity; and the number of migratory birds is decreasing.



According to an observation of Bangladesh Bird Club (BBC) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), in the last 20 years, the number of migratory birds has decreased by 35 per cent across Bangladesh; it has been a 45 per cent drop in Hakaluki Haor; before 2000, on an average, 75,000-80,000 birds would move in Haors of Bangladesh including 80 per cent in Hakaluki.



A two-day bird census was made in Hakaluki Haor on January 28 and 29. The census is jointly conducted by the Department of Forest (DoF), BBC, and IUCN.



Of total 718 species of birds, 388 ones are migratory. In the winter season, birds come to Hakaluki Haor from different countries of the world.



There are small and big 276 Beels in that Haor having an area of about 181 square kilometres.

According to the latest census report, this winter, a total of 25,000 birds have come to Hakaluki against 40,126 in 2020.



Few years back, 5-6 lakh birds would come and most of them would keep vibrant Haors in Moulvibazar and Sylhet.



Experts said, migratory birds are decreasing rapidly due to damaging biodiversity, river pollution, poison bate, poaching birds by applying potash, and fishing in so many Beels at a time, drying of Beels, and swamp trees destruction.



If the biodiversity can't be conserved, the Haors will turn threats for birds.



Bird expert of BBC Dr Inam Al Haq said, disappearing bear's poachard is not seen anywhere of the world; but one piece of that rare species has arrived in Hakaluki Haor this season.



Delwar Hossain, member of Patharia Wildlife Conservation team, said, rivers linked with Hakaluki Haor are full with heaps of waste including plastic and polythene; and it is one of the particular reasons of decreasing birds.



Awareness of locals about protecting migratory birds is compulsory while stern administrative role is necessary, he added. It will save both residential and migratory birds, he maintained.



Md Rejaul Karim Chowdhury, divisional forest officer of the WMNCD said, the number of migratory birds is now better than before; wildlife teams are working in Haors round the clock.



But the regretting news is that some conscious people poach birds to eat, he added. "Such information comes to us. We don't spare anybody. We have filed four sues against poachers. Our teams are holding meeting in Haor areas to make awareness."



According to sources at the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department (WMNCD), yearly Beels of the Haor are given lease; this year these have been leased out; it is making crowding of people; guarding is taking place round the clock; so migratory birds don't feel free in the Haor; leasees are drying their respective Beels to collect fishes; it is damaging biodiversity; and the number of migratory birds is decreasing.According to an observation of Bangladesh Bird Club (BBC) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), in the last 20 years, the number of migratory birds has decreased by 35 per cent across Bangladesh; it has been a 45 per cent drop in Hakaluki Haor; before 2000, on an average, 75,000-80,000 birds would move in Haors of Bangladesh including 80 per cent in Hakaluki.A two-day bird census was made in Hakaluki Haor on January 28 and 29. The census is jointly conducted by the Department of Forest (DoF), BBC, and IUCN.Of total 718 species of birds, 388 ones are migratory. In the winter season, birds come to Hakaluki Haor from different countries of the world.There are small and big 276 Beels in that Haor having an area of about 181 square kilometres.According to the latest census report, this winter, a total of 25,000 birds have come to Hakaluki against 40,126 in 2020.Few years back, 5-6 lakh birds would come and most of them would keep vibrant Haors in Moulvibazar and Sylhet.Experts said, migratory birds are decreasing rapidly due to damaging biodiversity, river pollution, poison bate, poaching birds by applying potash, and fishing in so many Beels at a time, drying of Beels, and swamp trees destruction.If the biodiversity can't be conserved, the Haors will turn threats for birds.Bird expert of BBC Dr Inam Al Haq said, disappearing bear's poachard is not seen anywhere of the world; but one piece of that rare species has arrived in Hakaluki Haor this season.Delwar Hossain, member of Patharia Wildlife Conservation team, said, rivers linked with Hakaluki Haor are full with heaps of waste including plastic and polythene; and it is one of the particular reasons of decreasing birds.Awareness of locals about protecting migratory birds is compulsory while stern administrative role is necessary, he added. It will save both residential and migratory birds, he maintained.Md Rejaul Karim Chowdhury, divisional forest officer of the WMNCD said, the number of migratory birds is now better than before; wildlife teams are working in Haors round the clock.But the regretting news is that some conscious people poach birds to eat, he added. "Such information comes to us. We don't spare anybody. We have filed four sues against poachers. Our teams are holding meeting in Haor areas to make awareness."