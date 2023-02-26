Biden ready to run, US first lady says

NAIROBI, Feb 25: US first lady Jill Biden gave one of the clearest indications yet that President Joe Biden will run for a second term, telling The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Friday that there's "pretty much" nothing left to do but figure out the time and place for the announcement.



Although Biden has long said that it's his intention to seek reelection, he has yet to make it official, and he's struggled to dispel questions about whether he's too old to continue serving as president. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term.



"How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?" the first lady said in Nairobi, the second and final stop of her five-day trip to Africa.



She added, "He says he's not done. He's not finished what he's started. And that's what's important."

Granddaughter Naomi Biden, who is on the trip, cheered the first lady's comments after the interview. "Preach nana," she said on Twitter.



The president himself was asked about his wife's comments just hours later in an interview with ABC News, and laughed when told of her remarks, adding, "God love her. Look, I meant what I said, I've got other things to finish before I get into a full-blown campaign."



Biden aides have said an announcement is likely to come in April, after the first fundraising quarter ends, which is around the time that President Barack Obama officially launched his reelection campaign.



The first lady has long been described as a key figure in Biden's orbit as he plans his future.

"Because I'm his wife," she laughed.



She brushed off the question about whether she has the deciding vote on whether the president runs for reelection.



"Of course he'll listen to me, because we're a married couple," she said. But, she added later, "he makes up his own mind, believe me."



The wide-ranging interview took place on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Jill Biden recalled her trip into the country last May to meet the besieged country's first lady, Olena Zelenska.



They visited a school that was being used to help migrants who fled the fighting. Some of the families, Jill Biden said, had hid underground for weeks before making their escape.



"We thought then, how long can this go on? And here we are, a year later," she said. "And look at what the Ukrainian people have done. I mean, they are so strong and resilient, and they are fighting for their country."



"We're all hoping that this war is over soon, because we see, every day, the damage, the violence, the horror on our televisions," the first lady added. "And we just can't believe it." AP

