Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Cong to align with ‘like-minded’ parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Kharge

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

NAVA RAIPUR, Feb 25: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said his party looks forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the "anti people" BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In his address at the Congress' 85th plenary session, Kharge said the country is facing challenges such as continued assault on constitutional and democratic values, issues of national security at the border with China, all-time high inflation and record unemployment.

"In the prevailing difficult circumstances, the Congress is the only party in the country that can provide capable and decisive leadership," he asserted.

From 2004 to 2014, the Congress-led alliance with like-minded parties served the people of the country, Kharge said.

"We once again look forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the anti-people and undemocratic BJP government," he said.

In a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, Kharge said the DNA of those sitting in Delhi is "anti-poor" as they are attempting to destroy democracy, as he called for a people's movement against the prevailing situation in the country.

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the one who calls himself "pradhan sevak" is serving the interests of his "friends".    PTI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden ready to run, US first lady says
Cong to align with ‘like-minded’ parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Kharge
FIA alleges Imran ‘misusing’ interim bail, seeks medical board to examine health
Philippine protesters celebrate ‘People Power’ ousting of Marcos Sr
Magnitude-5.5 earthquake strikes central Turkey
Jordan to host Palestinian-Israeli talks as violence spirals
Scholz says want to deepen relations with India, meets Modi
121 hit in new EU sanctions over Russia’s war


Latest News
Child killed in Bagerhat road accident
IU probe body submit report over ragging
Writ seeks investigation over AL MP Golap's 9 houses in New York
UNDP launches '#Click4Wildlife' campaign to mark World Wildlife Day
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-day
PM unveils book on Bangabandhu
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Five held in army raid at Khagrachhari; arms, ammo seized
Keep your feet soft and smooth
Man killed despite filing complaint to police station three days earlier
BNP leader dies while attending road march in Chuadanga
Khaleda Zia's personal secretary passes away
German delegation lauds Bangladesh's achievements in garment industry
BNP's road march in Patuakhali attacked by police, 6 injured
Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur
Momen reiterates proposal for ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation
Big businessmen, not common people, are responsible for loan default: President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft