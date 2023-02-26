Video
Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:51 PM
Home Foreign News

FIA alleges Imran ‘misusing’ interim bail, seeks medical board to examine health

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of "misusing" his interim bail to skip court hearings as it petitioned a banking court hearing his prohibited funding case to form a medical board to examine the former prime minister.

The FIA had in October 2022 booked Imran and other PTI leaders in connection with their party allegedly receiving prohibited funding. The case was filed by the state through FIA's Corporate Banking Circle in Islamabad.

Later, a special court in Islamabad had granted him an interim bail, in which he kept getting an extension on medical grounds, after he received bullet wounds in an assassination bid at a rally in Wazirabad on Nov 3 last year.

In a fresh application filed with Islamabad's banking court today, the FIA said a bail application filed by Imran was pending before the court.

"After getting an interim bail, the accused is misusing the concession and not appearing before this honourable court and in fact, he is not cooperating with the process of law and till date, neither he joined the investigation nor he is appearing before the court on one pretext or the other," the agency said.

It also said that a "stereotype (sic) medical certificate" was being presented from a cancer hospital, "although the petitioner alleges he has issues related to orthopedic (sic)".

The FIA pointed out that the medical report presented by Imran was issued by a hospital which was owned by him, "thus the said reports are otherwise not credible".

The agency said "the principles of fair play and justice requires that the accused is to be examined by the board of expert doctors on the subject from PIMS or Polyclinic and if their reports can be entertained".

"It is respectfully prayed that order of the constitution of a medical board and examination of accused may graciously be passed and said board may kindly be directed to submit report qua physical health or mobility of accused in the light of injuries claimed by him on his leg in the best interest of justice," the FIA said in its prayer to the court.

Imran summoned on Feb 28 Meanwhile, banking court judge Raskhinda Shaheen conducted a hearing of the case today.

During the hearing, Imran's lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha informed the court that his client had already been summoned by the Islamabad High Court on Feb 28.

At this, the banking court also issued a summon to the ex-premier for Feb 28 and adjourned the hearing until then.     DAWN


« PreviousNext »

