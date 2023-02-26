

Philippine protesters celebrate ‘People Power’ ousting of Marcos Sr



It was the first commemoration of the uprising since Marcos Jr took office in June 2022. He has praised his father's 20-year regime, which critics describe as a dark period of human rights abuses and corruption that left the country impoverished.



As leftist rock music blared over a loudspeaker, hundreds of protesters, including survivors of the elder Marcos's martial law crackdown that led to the killing, torture and imprisonment of thousands of political foes and critics, marched on the "People Power" monument in Manila in memory of the brutal era.



Some chanted "Marcos, Duterte all the same, fascist dictators", in reference to former president Rodrigo Duterte and his successor Marcos Jr, as about 200 police with shields stood by.



Organisers said "at least 1,500" people attended the rally, but an AFP reporter at the site estimated around 700 people were there, many seeking relief from the tropical heat in the shade of trees or umbrellas.



Veteran rights activist Sister Mary John Mananzan urged protesters to "remain vigilant" following the return of the Marcoses to power. �AFP

MANILA, Feb 25: Philippine protesters rallied on Saturday to mark the 37th anniversary of the "People Power" revolution, which ousted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's dictator father and sent the family into exile.It was the first commemoration of the uprising since Marcos Jr took office in June 2022. He has praised his father's 20-year regime, which critics describe as a dark period of human rights abuses and corruption that left the country impoverished.As leftist rock music blared over a loudspeaker, hundreds of protesters, including survivors of the elder Marcos's martial law crackdown that led to the killing, torture and imprisonment of thousands of political foes and critics, marched on the "People Power" monument in Manila in memory of the brutal era.Some chanted "Marcos, Duterte all the same, fascist dictators", in reference to former president Rodrigo Duterte and his successor Marcos Jr, as about 200 police with shields stood by.Organisers said "at least 1,500" people attended the rally, but an AFP reporter at the site estimated around 700 people were there, many seeking relief from the tropical heat in the shade of trees or umbrellas.Veteran rights activist Sister Mary John Mananzan urged protesters to "remain vigilant" following the return of the Marcoses to power. �AFP