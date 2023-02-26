Video
Magnitude-5.5 earthquake strikes central Turkey

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Feb 25: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Central Turkey on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seiismological Center (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), EMSC said, while the local AFAD disaster agency said it occurred at 1.27 p.m. local time (1027 GMT).

The Kandilli earthquake monitoring center said the epicenter was located in the district of Bor, in the province of Nigde.

Nidge is some 350 kilometers (217 miles) west of the Turkish-Syrian border region that was struck by two major quakes on February 6.

Mayor Emrah Ozdemir told state broadcaster TRT that no damage was reported yet.

Teams are on site to assess the aftermath, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay wrote on Twitter.

Prior to this, at least seven tremors over magnitude 4 had been recorded since Friday evening in Turkey, including the quake-hit south, according to AFAD.

More than 9,500 aftershocks have followed the devastating 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes three weeks ago that left more than 50,000 people dead in Turkey and Syria.

AFAD's Orhan Tatar told reporters in Ankara that tremors are expected to continue for the next two years.    REUTERS



