Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Jordan to host Palestinian-Israeli talks as violence spirals

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

AMMAN, Feb 25: Jordan will on Sunday host a "political-security" meeting between Israel and the Palestinians to try and restore calm to the occupied Palestinian territories after deadly violence, a Jordanian government official said.

The meeting to be held in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba will also be attended by United States and Egyptian representatives.

It aims at "building trust" between Israel and the Palestinians, the official told AFP on Saturday, speaking on condition of      anonymity.

The talks will come after 11 Palestinians were killed and more than 80 wounded in a gun battle on Wednesday when Israeli troops raided the city of Nablus in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War.

The death toll was the highest since the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, ended in 2005, the year the United Nations started tracking casualties.

Intensifying unrest this year has sparked international concern and follows violence in 2022 which was the deadliest in the West Bank since UN tracking began.

"The political-security meeting is part of stepped up ongoing efforts by Jordan in coordination with the Palestinian Authority and other parties to end unilateral measures (by Israel) and a security breakdown that could fuel more violence," the Jordanian government official said.

The talks aim to reach "security and economic measures to ease the hardships of the Palestinian people," the official added.

Jordan like Egypt is bound by a peace treaty with Israel.

Since the start of this year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 62 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.

Nine Israeli civilians, including three children, a police officer and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.
Wednesday's raid, the latest in a string of deadly military operations by Israel in the West Bank, came with Israel headed by a new coalition government regarded as the most right-wing in the country's history.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who took office again in December, travelled in January to Amman for a rare meeting with King Abdullah II. The monarch stressed "the need to maintain calm and cease all acts of violence", the royal palace said at the time.

Abdullah also reaffirmed Jordan's position in support of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians to end the decades-old conflict.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden ready to run, US first lady says
Cong to align with ‘like-minded’ parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Kharge
FIA alleges Imran ‘misusing’ interim bail, seeks medical board to examine health
Philippine protesters celebrate ‘People Power’ ousting of Marcos Sr
Magnitude-5.5 earthquake strikes central Turkey
Jordan to host Palestinian-Israeli talks as violence spirals
Scholz says want to deepen relations with India, meets Modi
121 hit in new EU sanctions over Russia’s war


Latest News
Child killed in Bagerhat road accident
IU probe body submit report over ragging
Writ seeks investigation over AL MP Golap's 9 houses in New York
UNDP launches '#Click4Wildlife' campaign to mark World Wildlife Day
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-day
PM unveils book on Bangabandhu
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Five held in army raid at Khagrachhari; arms, ammo seized
Keep your feet soft and smooth
Man killed despite filing complaint to police station three days earlier
BNP leader dies while attending road march in Chuadanga
Khaleda Zia's personal secretary passes away
German delegation lauds Bangladesh's achievements in garment industry
BNP's road march in Patuakhali attacked by police, 6 injured
Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur
Momen reiterates proposal for ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation
Big businessmen, not common people, are responsible for loan default: President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft