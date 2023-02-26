Prime Minister to inaugurate the Games this evening

The second edition of Sheikh Kamal Bangladesh Youth Games is set to roll today (Sunday) as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the final phase of the Games as the chief guest at 7:00 pm at the Bangladesh Army Stadium.





After the successful conclusion of the inter-upazila and inter-district phases, the curtain on the final phase is lifting now.







However, the Volleyball and Chess events of the Games had already got underway on Saturday, one day before the formal inauguration ceremony.





The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) organised the Youth Games for the first time in 2018. The main motto of the Games was to select future players for the national teams in various disciplines and to groom the talents of young athletes. At the same time, the BOA also had taken initiative to ensure the regular presence of young athletes in the sports arena.





The BOA had been organising the Bangladesh Games and Youth Games every four years since 2018. In the first edition Youth Games, fifty thousand athletes, coaches, technical officials and sports organisers participated in twenty-one disciplines. However, the number of disciplines including individual and team has been increased to 24 in the second edition.





The second edition of the Youth Games is named after Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Earlier, the inter-upazila first phase of the games was held from January 2-10 last, and the inter-district second phase was held from January 16-22 last. Eight divisions are participating in the final phase in Dhaka.





Organised by BOA, Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games is being held in three phases under the overall direction of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games' chief patron Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





On the occasion of the final phase, a torch procession was brought out from Tungipara, Gopalganj on Thursday last. BOA president and chief of army staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed officially lit the torch of the Games. As a part of the final phase ceremony of the Games, the lit torch officially travelled by road and reached BOA Bhaban after passing through different districts. BOA secretary general Syed Shahed Reza received the torch at the BOA Bhaban.





Then the torch was taken to Abahani Club and finally, the torch was brought to the army cantonment store room. The torch will be taken at the inaugural venue today (Sunday). The country's fastest sprinter Imranur Rahman and 13th SA Games 2019 gold winner karateka Marzan Akter will light the torch in the opening ceremony.





The fastest woman of the country Shirin Akter will take oath on behalf of the athletes while national awardees former FIFA elite referee Tayed Hasan Shamsuzzaman will take oath for judges.





The state-owned Bangladesh Television will telecast the inaugural ceremony live from the venue.Now, nearly four thousand athletes will compete for 193 gold, 193 silver and 287 bronze medals in 193 events of 24 disciplines in the final phase.Bangladesh Associations of Bank, Saif Powertec and Walton are the sponsors of the meet.