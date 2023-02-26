Zainal Abedin wins first title of BPBS

Zainal Abedin won the first title of the Bangladesh Professional Boxing Society (BPBS) Competition held at Shyamoli Park in Dhaka on Friday.







After the day-long competition, Abdul Muttalib was adjudged the Best Male Boxer of the Year and Tanjima Sultana was the Best Female Boxer of the Year.







Besides, SM Yasin (male) and Sadiya Islam (female) were named the best rising boxers. Mohila Awami League president Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, handed over the awards to the winners as the chief guest.







Bangladesh Gym Owners Association president Ilias Miah and Professional Boxing Society chairperson Asaduzzaman were the special guests.