Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

LONDON, FEB 25: Harry Brook is rewriting cricket's record books after an astonishing start to his Test career that lifts him into rarefied company alongside even Australia great Donald Bradman.

The 24-year-old Yorkshireman scored his fourth Test century in just his sixth match on Friday, smashing a commanding 184 not out on day one of the second Test against New Zealand to help England recover from a perilous position.

Brook struck 24 fours and five sixes in his unbeaten knock to take his tally to 807 runs in nine innings -- more than anybody else in Test history has managed at that stage of their career.

India great Sunil Gavaskar (912) and Bradman (862) scored more in their first six Tests -- but Brook could yet go past them during the current match.
Aside from the sheer weight of runs, it is the style and speed with which Brook has made those scores that has caught the eye.

Alastair Cook, England's all-time record Test run-scorer, described his innings in Wellington, where Joe Root scored a more sedate century, as "astonishing".

"I'm expecting him to be able to dominate Test cricket, 50-over cricket, 20-over cricket, and be one of the all-time great players -- without putting too much pressure on him!" he said.

Brook, who currently boasts a staggering Test batting average of over a hundred, may not even have had his chance to shine had Jonny Bairstow not suffered a broken leg in freakish circumstances while walking on a golf course.

That injury paved the way for him to make his Test debut against South Africa at the Oval in September, where his 12 runs in one innings did not give an accurate foretaste of the fireworks to come.

He made three hundreds in three Tests during England's victorious tour of Pakistan in December, racking up 468 runs in just five innings on batting-friendly pitches.

But he hit the ground running in New Zealand in totally different conditions.

England great Geoffrey Boycott, renowned as one of the most obdurate and defensive opening batsmen of all time, is known as an exacting judge of a player.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prime Minister to inaugurate the Games this evening
Zainal Abedin wins first title of BPBS
Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England
From dream-shattering accident to T20 World Cup final for SA's Brits
Stokes' declaration key to England Test control: Root
Agargaon wins football match of PIMA Annual Picnic
Man Utd, Newcastle bid to end trophy droughts in League Cup final
Defending champ Alcaraz reaches Rio Open semifinals


Latest News
Child killed in Bagerhat road accident
IU probe body submit report over ragging
Writ seeks investigation over AL MP Golap's 9 houses in New York
UNDP launches '#Click4Wildlife' campaign to mark World Wildlife Day
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-day
PM unveils book on Bangabandhu
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Five held in army raid at Khagrachhari; arms, ammo seized
Keep your feet soft and smooth
Man killed despite filing complaint to police station three days earlier
BNP leader dies while attending road march in Chuadanga
Khaleda Zia's personal secretary passes away
German delegation lauds Bangladesh's achievements in garment industry
BNP's road march in Patuakhali attacked by police, 6 injured
Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur
Momen reiterates proposal for ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation
Big businessmen, not common people, are responsible for loan default: President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft