Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:50 PM
Agargaon wins football match of PIMA Annual Picnic

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Agargaon XI won against Mohakhali XI in the friendly Football match at the Annual Picnic and Get-together 2023 of the Print Media Marketing Association of Bangladesh (PIMA) on Friday. Besides, Motijheel XI won the Cricket match.

The programme was held on Dr MA Sattar Ganovidyalaya Premises adjacent to the Sonargaon Traditional Folk Art Museum, in Panama City, Narayanganj.

About 300 members and family members participated in the picnic and get-together under the overall supervision and leadership of the vice-president of PIMA Mahidul Islam Khan Zakir, joint general secretary Sheikh Mohsin and organizing secretary Helal Uddin.

Views exchange, a tour of Sonargaon Folk Art Museum, Football, and Cricket games, Women's pillow passing, children's ball throw, songs, rhymes, dances, and cultural programme make it an enjoyable day for the participants.     photo: Observer DESK


