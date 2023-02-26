Video
Sunday, 26 February, 2023
Potter says Chelsea's problems a long time coming

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

LONDON, FEB 25: Under-pressure Chelsea boss Graham Potter claims the problems derailing his struggling team had already taken root well before his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League, 23 points behind leaders Arsenal, ahead of Sunday's London derby at Tottenham.

Potter, appointed as Chelsea manager in September, splashed out more than £315 million ($376 million) during the January transfer window.

But the new-look Chelsea still lost 1-0 to bottom-of-the-table Southampton last weekend, with Potter enduring jeers from frustrated fans amid mounting talk that he could face the sack.

However, former Brighton boss Potter is adamant he is still trying to resolve issues that long pre-date his appointment, while also bedding in his young crop of new recruits.

"It's really tough. I've said this is the toughest job in football. There's lots of factors for that," Potter told reporters on Friday.

"The club invested a lot of money in the squad, which (raises) the pressure, the expectation, the noise.

"But the players that we've got, they're not 28-year-old, 400-game Premier League players. They're young players that need time to adapt."

Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel in September, fewer than seven weeks after the team returned from touring the United States.

Players had their professionalism questioned publicly by Tuchel after a chastening friendly defeat by Arsenal.

Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly soon lost faith in the German, even though the coach had won the Champions League just a year previously.

"We had a sub-optimal pre-season, speaking to our experienced guys, they thought it was the worst they'd ever had," Potter said.    AFP


