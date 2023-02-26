'Insanity goes on' as Union Berlin meet Bayern BERLIN, FEB 25: After his side defeated Ajax 3-1 to qualify for the Europa League last 16 on Thursday, a smiling Union Berlin boss Urs Fischer said simply "the insanity goes on".





The next stop on Union's 'insane' journey? German powerhouses Bayern Munich on Sunday.





Union sit alongside Bayern and fellow powerhouses Borussia Dortmund atop the Bundesliga, separated only by goal difference - a pre-season outcome likely beyond the dreams of even the most ambitious Unioner.







Shortly after beating Ajax on Thursday, with Union's players dancing in front of the all-standing terraces, the fans began a chant, promising to "pull the Lederhosen off the Bavarians".







Unlike Bayern, who have won the Bundesliga more than the rest of German clubs combined, Union's trophy cabinet is relatively empty, meaning fans have a different understanding of what 'success' really means.







He told AFP "clear communication plus the nice group of guys helped me to adapt to the system early and improve myself."





"The fans are amazing. They don't care about the result.





"Doesn't matter if German Cup, Bundesliga or friendlies, they are there.





"Therefore, we need to keep going for the fans."





Siebatcheu is confident the occasion will not get to the visitors on Sunday.







"We don't care if we play against Schalke or Munich.







Englishman John Richter's love for the club is so strong that after flying to Berlin for dozens of matches a year, he decided to move to Germany in the summer "because of Union."





Richter, 58, told AFP he decided while standing on the grass of Union's Alte Foersterei stadium after the club had secured promotion to the top division in 2019.





"The playoff against Stuttgart, when we were celebrating on the pitch, that night was one of the greatest nights of my life.





"I just thought I need to get to more matches and I need to be in Berlin more often."





For former Liverpool fan Richter, who received a German passport through his father, supporting Union provides a connection to a less commercial game with a purer fan culture.







"Standing on a terrace" at Union, Richter said "I recaptured my youth."





"I'm thankful I didn't rebel against my father" Jauer, now 41, told AFP.







When it comes to titles, Jauer echoes the stoic pragmatism of manager Fischer, but admits "I think I'm one of the few people I know who actively tries to allow himself to dream."





American striker Jordan Siebatcheu has fitted right in after arriving in summer, scoring three goals and laying on two assists in his first six games.Oliver Jauer, who contributes to Union blog and podcast Textilvergehen, came with his dad as a two-year-old and has stood with the club since."I'm trying to visualise how it would feel to actually do a Leicester (who surprisingly won the English title in 2016), but every part of me is screaming that there's still maybe like a one percent chance." AFP