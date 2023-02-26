Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Chelsea boss Potter reveals email threats to family

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

LONDON, FEB 25: Under-fire Chelsea manager Graham Potter has received emails threatening him and his family.

Potter revealed on Friday he has been targeted by an anonymous account after Chelsea's dismal season hit a new low with a 1-0 home defeat against Southampton last weekend.

Chelsea are languishing in 10th place and have won only two of their last 14 matches.

Supporters called for Potter to be sacked throughout the Southampton debacle, with personal attacks towards him on social media also increasing.

But worryingly for Potter, threats are now being sent directly to the former Brighton boss, who succeeded the sacked Thomas Tuchel in September.

"You could ask my family how life has been for me and for them. It's been not pleasant at all. I understand supporters go home and they're annoyed because the team aren't winning," Potter said.

"I've had some not particularly nice emails come through, that want me to die and want my kids to die.

"That's obviously not pleasant to receive. If you've been asked for four months if you're under pressure, because (the media) need to sell stuff - what do you expect, in the end?

"You know there's a problem when the email address it's been sent from is 'Potter bastard at Gmail dot com'."

Despite the abuse, Potter is trying to remain positive ahead of the London derby at Tottenham on Sunday.

"I want to succeed here. There's nonsense (being said) that I don't care. Where does that come from? Where's your evidence on that? Ask my family.
 
People have a perception I don't care - what's that based on? How do you know?" he said.

"If you go to work and somebody's swearing abuse at you, it's not going to be pleasant.

"You can answer it two ways. I could say I don't care, but you know I'm lying. Everyone cares what people think, because we're hardwired to be socially
connected."     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prime Minister to inaugurate the Games this evening
Zainal Abedin wins first title of BPBS
Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England
From dream-shattering accident to T20 World Cup final for SA's Brits
Stokes' declaration key to England Test control: Root
Agargaon wins football match of PIMA Annual Picnic
Man Utd, Newcastle bid to end trophy droughts in League Cup final
Defending champ Alcaraz reaches Rio Open semifinals


Latest News
Child killed in Bagerhat road accident
IU probe body submit report over ragging
Writ seeks investigation over AL MP Golap's 9 houses in New York
UNDP launches '#Click4Wildlife' campaign to mark World Wildlife Day
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-day
PM unveils book on Bangabandhu
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Five held in army raid at Khagrachhari; arms, ammo seized
Keep your feet soft and smooth
Man killed despite filing complaint to police station three days earlier
BNP leader dies while attending road march in Chuadanga
Khaleda Zia's personal secretary passes away
German delegation lauds Bangladesh's achievements in garment industry
BNP's road march in Patuakhali attacked by police, 6 injured
Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur
Momen reiterates proposal for ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation
Big businessmen, not common people, are responsible for loan default: President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft