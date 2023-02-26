Video
NBR chief calls for boosting the number of entrepreneurs

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Business Correspondent

Abu Hena Rahmatul Muneem, secretary for the Internal Resources Division(IRD) and chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR), has called for boosting the country's number of entrepreneurs.

'Substantial and sustainable promotion of entrepreneurship is very important for bolstering the economic conditions together with employment generation in the region,' he added.

The NBR chairman was addressing a pre-budget discussion hosted by Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry at its conference hall on Thursday as chief guest.

Muneem said entrepreneurship should be generated with own initiative without depending on others and that would be very much positive for uplifting the country's economy.

NBR members Masud Sadique, Shams Uddin Ahmed and Zakia Sultana also addressed the meeting with RCCI president Masudur Rahman in the chair.
The NBR chief underscored the need to boost the country's revenue for successful implementation of the government's development commitments.

 He viewed that enhanced revenue income could be an effective means of reducing dependence on foreign aid to implement the country's development programmes.

Many of businesspersons attending the event underlined the need for bringing transparency and accountability to tax and VAT collection system.

They recommended tax redemption, enhanced allocations for agricultural and industrial growth and establishing a special economic zone in the region. Muneem said he would place the demands and recommendations before the government.

'The government is taking an initiative to make tax laws people-friendly and encourage industrialists to invest in the north.' Describing taxpayers as the driver of the economy, the NBR chief urged eligible taxpayers to supplement the government efforts.


