‘US companies keen to invest in gas, energy sector’ State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said American mid-level companies can increase their investment in Bangladesh's power and energy sector as investment climate is lucrative here for foreign investors.





Nowadays, the US companies including GE (general Electric), Exxon Mobil, and Excelerate Energy are showing interest to make more investments in Bangladesh's energy sector, we are here to welcome them, Hamid said during a meeting with US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.





US envoy called on Nasrul Hamid at his residence on Thursday evening and they discussed various issues including USA investment in Bangladesh's energy sector, according to a press release of the Ministry of Power, energy and Mineral Resources.





Welcoming the US ambassador at his residence, Nasrul Hamid said different American companies can increase their investment in the country's power and energy sector.







"Some more mid-level companies from the USA will be welcomed if they want to invest in Bangladesh," the State Minister said adding that the US envoy discussed various bilateral issues of mutual interest.







He mentioned the US Company Chevron has been making an important contribution in local gas production. Ambassador Hass said some more companies from the USA have expressed keen interest to invest in Bangladesh, the press release said.