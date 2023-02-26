Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Stocks sufficient for Ramadan at wholesale market in Ctg’

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 25: The country would not face any shortage of essentials in the upcoming fasting month of Ramadan as the government timely measures have helped to increase the imports of consumer goods significantly stabilizing the market with sufficient supply.

Also the import of adequate commodities have helped wholesalers build sizable stocks ahead of the Ramadan, following easing of opening of L/Cs for import of essentials to keep prices at a tolerable level during the Ramadan which is  beginning in the last week of March.

Ahead of Ramadan every year, the government takes steps to keep commodity market stable as prices of some essentials such as oil, sugar, chickpeas, onions and dates go up with a rise in their demand.

"Import of goods declined slightly a few months ago, but it has now bounced back. Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, import of essentials against LCs recently opened have started coming to the market," said a wholesaler of the country's largest Khatunganj market.

Talking to BSS, several wholesales of Khatunganj said prices of some essentials have decreased due to higher imports. In the last one week, prices of palm oil has decreased by Tk 40 per maund and now it is sold at Tk 4, 660 while the price of soybean oil has decreased by Tk 30 per maund to Tk 6, 360.

Indian onion is selling at Tk 28 per kg down by Tk 6, Chinese garlic is selling at Tk 150 per kg down by Tk 10 per kg while Chinese ginger is selling at Tk 220 per kg lower by Tk 10 per kg.

The price of lentil has come down by Tk 2 per kg and now selling at Tk 90, Australian chickpeas are now selling at Tk 72 per kg, down by Tk 4 and Indian chickpeas are selling at Tk 80 per kg, down by Tk 5. The price of peas has declined by Tk 3 per kg and sold at Tk 61, cardamom is now sold at Tk 1,400 per kg down by Tk 20.

Leaders of Chaktai-Khatunganj Artaddar General Traders Welfare Association said supply of essentials in the market has started increasing. There is also a huge amount of consumer goods in Chittagong port and in supply lines, they added.

"Traders are well prepared for holy Ramadan. As the prices of most of products are in downward trend, it will have a positive effect on retail level," said Alamgir Parvez, a large wholesaler.

However, the international sugar market is on upswing, he said, adding sugar may cause some discomfort but if the government reduces the duty, sugar price will remain normal.

Parvez said if the government sets the prices in line with international market price by forming a committee with business leaders, no party will get an opportunity to create unnecessary or purposeful instability in the market.

Mahabubul Alam, president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), told BSS that many essentials have already reached the port and the market. Prices of some products have decreased slightly, he said, adding prices of goods will fall further with a rise in supply.

Alam said CCCI will try its best to keep the market normal. As part of its move, CCCI already held a meeting with the Metropolitan Shop Owners' Association in which representatives of 68 markets of Chittagong city attended.

"We will sit again with early March so that no unscrupulous circle can increase the prices of products through creating artificial crisis," he added.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Korean envoy sees brighter Dhaka-Seoul relations
NBR chief calls for boosting the number of entrepreneurs
Revival of small, abandoned airfields stressed to revive moribund civil aviation sector
‘US companies keen to invest in gas, energy sector’
‘Stocks sufficient for Ramadan at wholesale market in Ctg’
India’s push to regulate crypto gains IMF, US support at G20
Hot US inflation leaves investors cold on equities while yen drops
Kellogg’s brings special Ramadan family pack offer


Latest News
Child killed in Bagerhat road accident
IU probe body submit report over ragging
Writ seeks investigation over AL MP Golap's 9 houses in New York
UNDP launches '#Click4Wildlife' campaign to mark World Wildlife Day
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-day
PM unveils book on Bangabandhu
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Five held in army raid at Khagrachhari; arms, ammo seized
Keep your feet soft and smooth
Man killed despite filing complaint to police station three days earlier
BNP leader dies while attending road march in Chuadanga
Khaleda Zia's personal secretary passes away
German delegation lauds Bangladesh's achievements in garment industry
BNP's road march in Patuakhali attacked by police, 6 injured
Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur
Momen reiterates proposal for ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation
Big businessmen, not common people, are responsible for loan default: President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft