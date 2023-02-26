‘Stocks sufficient for Ramadan at wholesale market in Ctg’

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 25: The country would not face any shortage of essentials in the upcoming fasting month of Ramadan as the government timely measures have helped to increase the imports of consumer goods significantly stabilizing the market with sufficient supply.





Also the import of adequate commodities have helped wholesalers build sizable stocks ahead of the Ramadan, following easing of opening of L/Cs for import of essentials to keep prices at a tolerable level during the Ramadan which is beginning in the last week of March.





Ahead of Ramadan every year, the government takes steps to keep commodity market stable as prices of some essentials such as oil, sugar, chickpeas, onions and dates go up with a rise in their demand.







"Import of goods declined slightly a few months ago, but it has now bounced back. Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, import of essentials against LCs recently opened have started coming to the market," said a wholesaler of the country's largest Khatunganj market.





Talking to BSS, several wholesales of Khatunganj said prices of some essentials have decreased due to higher imports. In the last one week, prices of palm oil has decreased by Tk 40 per maund and now it is sold at Tk 4, 660 while the price of soybean oil has decreased by Tk 30 per maund to Tk 6, 360.





Indian onion is selling at Tk 28 per kg down by Tk 6, Chinese garlic is selling at Tk 150 per kg down by Tk 10 per kg while Chinese ginger is selling at Tk 220 per kg lower by Tk 10 per kg.





The price of lentil has come down by Tk 2 per kg and now selling at Tk 90, Australian chickpeas are now selling at Tk 72 per kg, down by Tk 4 and Indian chickpeas are selling at Tk 80 per kg, down by Tk 5. The price of peas has declined by Tk 3 per kg and sold at Tk 61, cardamom is now sold at Tk 1,400 per kg down by Tk 20.







Leaders of Chaktai-Khatunganj Artaddar General Traders Welfare Association said supply of essentials in the market has started increasing. There is also a huge amount of consumer goods in Chittagong port and in supply lines, they added.





"Traders are well prepared for holy Ramadan. As the prices of most of products are in downward trend, it will have a positive effect on retail level," said Alamgir Parvez, a large wholesaler.







However, the international sugar market is on upswing, he said, adding sugar may cause some discomfort but if the government reduces the duty, sugar price will remain normal.





Parvez said if the government sets the prices in line with international market price by forming a committee with business leaders, no party will get an opportunity to create unnecessary or purposeful instability in the market.





Mahabubul Alam, president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), told BSS that many essentials have already reached the port and the market. Prices of some products have decreased slightly, he said, adding prices of goods will fall further with a rise in supply.





Alam said CCCI will try its best to keep the market normal. As part of its move, CCCI already held a meeting with the Metropolitan Shop Owners' Association in which representatives of 68 markets of Chittagong city attended.







"We will sit again with early March so that no unscrupulous circle can increase the prices of products through creating artificial crisis," he added. BSS