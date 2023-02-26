Kellogg’s brings special Ramadan family pack offer Kellogg's and IDC One Team launch Special Ramazan Family Pack - "Snehobhara Ramadan" in Bangladesh at Hotel Lake Shore Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.





Ramadan is a festival which has an objective that we grow spiritually and become closer to Allah and our loved ones.







Ramadan is also a festival where families come together during meals bringing happiness and joy to the family in this holy month.





During Ramadan, because of long fasting hour, it becomes important that body remains Protein enriched, and stomach remain full for longer.





Kellogg's and IDC have come out with the special "Snehobhara Ramadan" family pack keeping the family togetherness and fasting in mind. Each of this family pack has one Kellogg's Oats 400gm and one Kellogg's Chocos 385gm unit.







Kellogg's Oats is Trusted by Nutritionists and is high in Protein that helps us feel full. It is also high in fiber and provides the energy to get us going. Kellogg's Chocos is a quick and chocolaty cereal breakfast, which is loved by the children.







It also gives our child nourishing energy for an active start of the day. With Kellogg's Oats and Chocos together, "Snehobhara Ramdan" pack takes care of the food needs of the entire family. The pack is priced at Tk 675 but a special Ramdan festival offer of Tk 75 is given to consumer, thus consumer will get it at Tk 600 only.





The Product was handed over to the sales team for Distribution byAshraf Bin Taj, Managing Director International Distribution Company Bangladesh (Pvt) Limited, Dhaka, renowned Distribution house in Bangladesh, handing many international company distribution.





The launch event was also attended by the Kellogg's Team from India. Kellogg company is a well-known worldwide producer of Breakfast Cereals, Pringles, and Health bars along with other food and snacking products.







Kellogg's has nationwide presence across retail and online market in Bangladesh with its range of products such as Corn Flakes, Chocos, Muesli, Granola, and Oats. It is also a pioneer in snacking with its flagship brand - Pringles present across the country.





The "Snehobhara Ramazan" family pack will be available in market from 26th February'23, with consumer awareness program on digital platform, and distribution and visibility in the market through IDC sales team. The objective of the team is to distribute this pack all across Bangladesh so that consumers can buy the same before the holy month of Ramzan starting 21st/ 22nd March.