Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Kellogg’s brings special Ramadan family pack offer

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Business Desk

Kellogg’s brings special Ramadan family pack offer

Kellogg’s brings special Ramadan family pack offer

Kellogg's and IDC One Team launch Special Ramazan Family Pack - "Snehobhara Ramadan" in Bangladesh at Hotel Lake Shore Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.

Ramadan is a festival which has an objective that we grow spiritually and become closer to Allah and our loved ones.

Ramadan is also a festival where families come together during meals bringing happiness and joy to the family in this holy month.

During Ramadan, because of long fasting hour, it becomes important that body remains Protein enriched, and stomach remain full for longer.

Kellogg's and IDC have come out with the special "Snehobhara Ramadan" family pack keeping the family togetherness and fasting in mind. Each of this family pack has one Kellogg's Oats 400gm and one Kellogg's Chocos 385gm unit.

Kellogg's Oats is Trusted by Nutritionists and is high in Protein that helps us feel full. It is also high in fiber and provides the energy to get us going. Kellogg's Chocos is a quick and chocolaty cereal breakfast, which is loved by the children.

It also gives our child nourishing energy for an active start of the day. With Kellogg's Oats and Chocos together, "Snehobhara Ramdan" pack takes care of the food needs of the entire family. The pack is priced at Tk 675 but a special Ramdan festival offer of Tk 75 is given to consumer, thus consumer will get it at Tk 600 only.

The Product was handed over to the sales team for Distribution byAshraf Bin Taj, Managing Director International Distribution Company Bangladesh (Pvt) Limited, Dhaka, renowned Distribution house in Bangladesh, handing many international company distribution.

The launch event was also attended by the Kellogg's Team from India. Kellogg company is a well-known worldwide producer of Breakfast Cereals, Pringles, and Health bars along with other food and snacking products.

Kellogg's has nationwide presence across retail and online market in Bangladesh with its range of products such as Corn Flakes, Chocos, Muesli, Granola, and Oats. It is also a pioneer in snacking with its flagship brand - Pringles present across the country.

The "Snehobhara Ramazan" family pack will be available in market from 26th February'23, with consumer awareness program on digital platform, and distribution and visibility in the market through IDC sales team. The objective of the team is to distribute this pack all across Bangladesh so that consumers can buy the same before the holy month of Ramzan starting 21st/ 22nd March.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Korean envoy sees brighter Dhaka-Seoul relations
NBR chief calls for boosting the number of entrepreneurs
Revival of small, abandoned airfields stressed to revive moribund civil aviation sector
‘US companies keen to invest in gas, energy sector’
‘Stocks sufficient for Ramadan at wholesale market in Ctg’
India’s push to regulate crypto gains IMF, US support at G20
Hot US inflation leaves investors cold on equities while yen drops
Kellogg’s brings special Ramadan family pack offer


Latest News
Child killed in Bagerhat road accident
IU probe body submit report over ragging
Writ seeks investigation over AL MP Golap's 9 houses in New York
UNDP launches '#Click4Wildlife' campaign to mark World Wildlife Day
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-day
PM unveils book on Bangabandhu
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Five held in army raid at Khagrachhari; arms, ammo seized
Keep your feet soft and smooth
Man killed despite filing complaint to police station three days earlier
BNP leader dies while attending road march in Chuadanga
Khaleda Zia's personal secretary passes away
German delegation lauds Bangladesh's achievements in garment industry
BNP's road march in Patuakhali attacked by police, 6 injured
Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur
Momen reiterates proposal for ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation
Big businessmen, not common people, are responsible for loan default: President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft