Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:48 PM
Home Business

Bangkok Hospital holds seminar on advanced 360° cancer treatment services

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Desk

A Medical Seminar on "360 Cancer Treatment Services at Bangkok Hospital Headquarters" organised by Bangkok Hospital Office Bangladesh was held on at Cadet College Club, Purbachal on Friday, says a press release.

The seminar informed the club members and attendees on personalized treatment plans, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive cancer care services, including early detection, accurate diagnosis, advanced treatments, and palliative care of different types of Cancer.

Surgery for cancer involving organ systems require a lot of skill and experience. The surgical oncologists at Bangkok Cancer Hospital strive to provide successful treatment with minimal complications while maintaining international standards.

Patients can rest assured of receiving appropriate and efficient care under the supervision of specialist doctors who specialize in the field of surgical oncology. The main surgical treatments are Breast cancer, Colon cancer, Colorectal cancer, Lung cancer, Stomach cancer, Thyroid cancer, Esophageal cancer, soft tissue sarcoma etc.

At the seminar Dr. Wutthi, famous surgical oncologist of Bangkok Hospital Thailand, and famous breast surgeon/oncologist Dr. Satit respectively gave important information in their speeches about the supremacy of Bangkok Hospital in terms of technological advancement along with various services of Bangkok Hospital.

Bangkok Hospital Office Bangladesh (BHOBD) and Cadet College Club Limited(CCCL) signed a medical service agreement (MSA) at the end of the seminar.

Bangkok Hospital Office Bangladesh Managing Director Dr. Nilanjan Sen, Executive Director Kazi Sharhan Saif, and Operations Director Mohammad Shohid and Bangkok Hospital Headquarter officials were present on the occasion.


