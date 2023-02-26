Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Häcker German Kitchen launches showroom in BD

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

Häcker German Kitchen launches showroom in BD

Häcker German Kitchen launches showroom in BD

Finco Holdings Bangladesh Ltd, a subsidiary company of Finco Holdings - the exclusive partner for Hcker kitchens in Sri Lanka and Dhaka, recently launched it's all new showroom in Bangladesh to offer Hcker's innovative product range to customers who are in search of truly world-class kitchen designs in the South Asian country, says a press release.

Hcker tailor-makes kitchens to suit the modern lifestyles around the world. The German-made, German-based company Hcker kitchen GmbH & Co. designs creative kitchen concepts and produces high-quality fitted kitchens according to the latest manufacturing standards.

All the products are curated according to precise consumer needs. Clients can have private consultations with Ha?cker experts and experience the complete range of products to a dedicated area for finishes, making it easy and convenient to create a total solutions kitchen.

"Hcker is a family-owned company which was established exclusively for kitchen manufacturing and with its years of expertise in modern kitchen design and high-quality products, customers are more likely to embrace products that have been tailor-made for a modern and cozy lifestyle," says Priyanjith Weerasooria Managing Director of Finco Holdings Bangladesh Ltd.

"Finco Holdings is especially thrilled to partner with the company to formally introduce the beautiful kitchens to the Bangladeshi market and take the brand to this dynamic city."Finco Holdings Bangladesh's partnership with Hcker further marks both the companies' commitment to promoting sustainable business practices, firmly anchored values, and maintaining highly motivated employees in all areas of the company, he added.

"We are delighted to announce the entry of Hcker Kitchen German Made to Bangladesh. We consider Bangladesh to be one of our core strategic markets and therefore are excited at this opportunity to partner with Finco Holdings Bangladesh to take our products to this vibrant destination. We are the leader in the modern and high-tech kitchen industry and the leader in the global market for kitchens, exporting to over 80 countries already.

Our state-of-the-art production facilities located only in Germany use very low formaldehyde in our products which ensure that your kitchen is a safe place in your home for your loved ones. We have won many prestigious awards including the Golden M ICONIC Award and Red Dot Award to name a few, attributed to our commitment to supply our customers with solutions that are non-other than the best in the industry," said Willy Kamm - Board Assistant of Hcker Kitchen GmbH who attended the grand opening with  Markus Sander, President of Hcker Kitchen GmbH.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Korean envoy sees brighter Dhaka-Seoul relations
NBR chief calls for boosting the number of entrepreneurs
Revival of small, abandoned airfields stressed to revive moribund civil aviation sector
‘US companies keen to invest in gas, energy sector’
‘Stocks sufficient for Ramadan at wholesale market in Ctg’
India’s push to regulate crypto gains IMF, US support at G20
Hot US inflation leaves investors cold on equities while yen drops
Kellogg’s brings special Ramadan family pack offer


Latest News
Child killed in Bagerhat road accident
IU probe body submit report over ragging
Writ seeks investigation over AL MP Golap's 9 houses in New York
UNDP launches '#Click4Wildlife' campaign to mark World Wildlife Day
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-day
PM unveils book on Bangabandhu
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Five held in army raid at Khagrachhari; arms, ammo seized
Keep your feet soft and smooth
Man killed despite filing complaint to police station three days earlier
BNP leader dies while attending road march in Chuadanga
Khaleda Zia's personal secretary passes away
German delegation lauds Bangladesh's achievements in garment industry
BNP's road march in Patuakhali attacked by police, 6 injured
Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur
Momen reiterates proposal for ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation
Big businessmen, not common people, are responsible for loan default: President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft