Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:48 PM
Home Business

RWASA to implement surface water treatment project in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

RAJSHAHI, Feb 24: Rajshahi Water Supply and Sewerage Authority(RWASA) is going to implement a mega project aimed at supplying safe drinking water among Rajshahi city dwellers.

The project titled 'RWASA Surface Water Treatment' will be implemented with an estimated cost of Taka 4,062 crore to remove the existing water supply related problems.

It has provisions of installing 26.5-kilometer main pipelines and 48- kilometer primary and secondary pipelines for installing a strong water supply network.

Rajshahi Wasa authorities signed an agreement with a Chinese company to implement the project-- to increase the surface-level water supply by reducing Rajshahi's dependence on groundwater.

This was revealed when a delegation of the project implementation entity 'Hunan Construction Engineering Group Company Limited' from China held a courtesy and view-sharing meeting with Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton at latter's city bhaban office here on Thursday evening.

Company Chairman Cai Dianwei, Vice-Manager Chen Hao, Chairman of Chino-Hunan Overseas Engineering and Development Company Limited Liu Yiqi and Chairman of Construction Investment International Company Limited Yi Yaqin joined the meeting.

Under the project, water from the Padma River will be supplied to households for drinking purposes after necessary treatment.

The mega project has been adopted to supply fresh drinking water under a 40-year water supply management master plan.

Mayor Liton said the project will carry water through pipelines from the Padma River, purify it and then supply it to city houses.

The surface water-based plant with capacity of treating 20-crore liter water daily will be set up at Farhadpur, 26.5 kilometres west from the city centre under Godagari upazila.

From this water purification plant, fresh drinking water will be supplied to all 30 wards in Rajshahi City Corporation and its surrounding areas as well as 11 wards of Katakhali and Naohata municipal areas.

All old pipelines and hydrants of the city will also be repaired and renovated under the project.

The Acquisition process of 53.31 acres of land for the mega project is going on.

The RWASA has, so far, brought more than 4.04 lakh city dwellers under its water supply coverage. So far, around 80- percent of Rajshahi city's total around 6.52 lakh populations have been brought under the water supply coverage.

Currently, 7.92-crore liters of water are being extracted through 96 production pumps in all 30 wards under Rajshahi City Corporation daily against total demand of 11.33-crore liters.    BSS


