Padma Bank holds school banking confce in Bogura Under the financial education program of Bangladesh Bank, "School Banking Conference-2023" was held with the participation of students from Bogura district to create awareness on School Banking.





The conference was held at the Shaheed Titu Auditorium in Bogura on Saturday, says a press release.







The Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and President of Bankers Club Bogra, A F M Shahinul Islam, was present as the chief guest at the conference organised by other 46 scheduled banks.







Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury gave welcome speech on behalf of Padma Bank as lead bank of the event.





Rokibul Hasan Chowdhury, Head of Retail and SME, Shayantani Twisha, Head of Corporate Affairs and Brands and Nafisa Ara, Head of Segments were also present at the occasion.





Md Iqbal Mohsin, Additional Director, Bangladesh Bank and Muhammad Jahangir Alam, Joint Director, Bangladesh Bank, Md. Motahar Hossain, Additional Superintendent of Police, DSB, Bogura and Md. Hazrat Ali, District Education Officer, Bogura graced the event as special guests.





At the conference, students highlighted their own savings experience. Besides, teachers also participated and shared their views. A rally was organised from Shaheed Titu Auditorium that paraded different roads in the city to raise awareness about school banking.







The conference was inaugurated upon releasing doves followed by the discussion on financial education. The discussion highlighted on how to initiate savings using modern technology. The speakers hoped that the use of modern technology would encourage the cashless system of Bangladesh Bank, which will be made success by the new generation. The school banking conference-2023 ended with cultural event and quiz competition.