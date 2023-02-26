Samsung tops global TV market for 17 consecutive years

With its technical expertise and industry-leading innovation, Samsung Electronics has been recognized for its global market leadership and excellence.





According to market research firm Omdia, Samsung once again topped the global TV market in 2022, making it the 17th year in a row the company has ranked first in the global TV industry. This accomplishment can be attributed to the company's commitment to premium viewing experiences and user-centered design.





By prioritizing its premium product lineup, Samsung has upheld its unparalleled leadership in the TV industry for an impressive 17 years, exemplified best by its Neo QLED lineup, says a press release.





Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director and Head of Business, Samsung Consumer Electronics, said, "Over the years, Samsung has been creating the most premium TV models with cutting-edge and meaningful technologies. We are extremely proud and thrilled to be able to lead the way and make it to the top for the 17th year in a row! We will continue bringing industry-leading innovation for our customers to keep elevating their TV viewing experiences.





Samsung's leadership in the TV market for 17 consecutive years is a testament to the company's commitment to providing the most innovative products with consumer-centric designs and upgraded user experiences. The launch of the Bordeaux TV in 2006 marked the mainstream adoption of LCD TVs with sophisticated designs and light-weight form factor. It was also the first time for Samsung to rank number one in the global television market.







The company continued to bring groundbreaking technologies closer to consumers by launching its first LED TV in 2009 and Smart TV in 2011, holding the top position in the market throughout each of those launches and after.





Samsung continued to push the boundaries of picture quality and innovation by introducing products with the latest technologies as well. In 2017, Samsung defined the term "next-generation display" by unveiling the first QLED TV, which utilized quantum dot technology to achieve 100 percent color volume for the first time in the industry. In 2018, the company launched the groundbreaking QLED 8K, followed by the Quantum Mini LED-backed Neo QLED and the self-illuminating MICRO LED in 2021. This collection of innovative technologies redefined the standard for TV picture quality and continued to set new industry benchmarks each time.





Samsung TV got recognition locally as well, as a recognition of providing breakthrough screening technology and extraordinary service, among numerous other accolades. Samsung TV is awarded Best TV Brand of Bangladesh, in Best Brand Award ceremony.





Bangladesh Brand Forum also recognized Top 15 Overall Brands from 38 categories, where Samsung TV secured its place, as the only Electronics brand. Also in 2023, recognizing this excellence in TV manufacturing, Samsung won Superbrands Award a first for Bangladesh TV industry.

Additionally, Samsung has been at the forefront of pioneering new categories such as the Lifestyle series. Starting with the iconic design of The Serif in 2016, Samsung has continued to evolve its product lineup with designs to enhance the user experience through products such as The Frame TV.