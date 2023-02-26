Video
Sunday, 26 February, 2023
Business

realme to focus more on research and innovation to empower young users

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme will increase its investment in research and development (R&D) and expand its research activities to offer more cutting-edge technologies and innovation to the young users.

The brand now has a dedicated R&D centre named 'realme Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology' in Shenzhen, China and a specialized branch in India to materialize this vision.

In continuation of such renewed brand mission, realme is soon going to launch its next-gen flagship realme GT3 which will feature a world-leading 240W fast charging facility. This smartphone will be launched through an event at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on 28 February.

The world's fastest 240W charging technology is the outcome of relentless efforts put forth by those working at 'realme Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology', says a press release.

realme's vision is to empower young users with leap-forward technology and design. To accelerate this process, realme has set up four major design studios and is investing more in R&D to offer innovations and functional features for the smartphone users. To achieve this vision, realme has adopted the Spire Strategy, which will make sure that every new product featuresat least one leap-forward technology and the users have enhanced product experience, supported by superior design, performance and experience.

To make this vision a reality, more than 60 global technical experts at realme Global Institue of leap-forward technology is working tirelessly and seeking innovation on 6 major sectors including Charging, Photography, Display, Gaming, Chipset, and Industrial Design. Realme has also expanded its R&D team, which now takes 60% of realme's total employees.

Yao Kun, President of realme Global Research and Development, said, "Innovation enables a more rapid technological transformation through new inventions that did not exist before.



