Wecon Properties made response in REHAB fair

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 25: Wecon Properties has made a response for booking flats at the ongoing REHAB Housing Fair at Chattogram Radisson Blu.





Due to elite construction, no hidden square feet measurement of flats and complete in-house facilities from design to construction as well as on-time handover guarantee made wecon Properties unique and buyers friendly.







Wecon Properties has received bookings for 5 flats till the third day of the 4-day housing fair on Saturday, says a press press release.





Afrina Mahmud, a resident of Khulshi residential area of the city said 'After knowing ideas about the activities of Wecon Properties and their projects for a long time, I finally decided to buy a flat from this company.'





Businessman Sikander Chowdhury, a resident of the Panchlaish residential area of the city, said 'Main reason for my trust in Wecon properties is that there are no hidden square feet in the flat measurement.'





Architect Mahadi Iftekhar, director of Wecon Properties said' We are overwhelmed by the response of the buyers of this year's housing fair. By the third day of the fair, we had received bookings for 5 flats.'





Wecon presented a total of 11 luxury housing projects in the 4-day REHAB Housing Fair, he added.