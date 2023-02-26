DPS STS launches early Years Programme 2.0 DPS STS School Dhaka has just introduced its Early Years Programme (EYP) 2.0 through an exciting launch event on Saturday, in the junior section. Through this advanced programme, DPS STS is offering the most exceptional futuristic features in the pre-primary section, says a press release.





At the launching event of Early Years Programme (EYP) 2.0, parents got the exclusive opportunity to listen to Abigail Barnett, an early-year expert from the UK and Sadman Sadik, an education expert from Bangladesh.





There were a lot of exciting games and entertainment for children and parents attending the event. In addition, parents got the special opportunity to avail of an exclusive offer on admission and daycare in the day-long EYP 2.0 launching event.







The Early Years Programme (EYP) 2.0 houses a daycare facility to provide all-around support for working parents, ensuring a safe and supportive environment for children to learn and play. It is designed to promote social and emotional development, language skills and cognitive abilities in young children. The EYP 2.0 programme also comprises a speech and drama programme to boost necessary skills. Accompanied by the 21st century classrooms for advanced learning, EYP 2.0 includes innovative play areas for appropriate physical development. It also has a dedicated Montessori lab to help develop fine motor skills.







To foster creativity, the Programme integrates research-based reading & writing methods. Most importantly, for students joining the school for the first time, DPS STS has got a special bridge programme! With ERP 2.0, the school is offering the three pillars of growth- support, development and creativity. The admission for playgroup begins for children of 2.5 years.







Regarding the EYP 2.0 Programme, Shivananda C S, Principal, DPS STS School Dhaka, said, "We are very excited to start the Early Years Programme (EYP) 2.0. It will be extremely beneficial for parents, especially those with jobs, to leave their children with us without worry. EYP will lay the foundation for children to continue throughout their education."