Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 February, 2023, 1:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DPS STS launches early Years Programme 2.0

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

DPS STS launches early Years Programme 2.0

DPS STS launches early Years Programme 2.0

DPS STS School Dhaka has just introduced its Early Years Programme (EYP) 2.0 through an exciting launch event on Saturday, in the junior section. Through this advanced programme, DPS STS is offering the most exceptional futuristic features in the pre-primary section, says a press release.

At the launching event of Early Years Programme (EYP) 2.0, parents got the exclusive opportunity to listen to Abigail Barnett, an early-year expert from the UK and Sadman Sadik, an education expert from Bangladesh.

 There were a lot of exciting games and entertainment for children and parents attending the event. In addition, parents got the special opportunity to avail of an exclusive offer on admission and daycare in the day-long EYP 2.0 launching event. 

The Early Years Programme (EYP) 2.0 houses a daycare facility to provide all-around support for working parents, ensuring a safe and supportive environment for children to learn and play. It is designed to promote social and emotional development, language skills and cognitive abilities in young children. The EYP 2.0 programme also comprises a speech and drama programme to boost necessary skills. Accompanied by the 21st century classrooms for advanced learning, EYP 2.0 includes innovative play areas for appropriate physical development. It also has a dedicated Montessori lab to help develop fine motor skills.

To foster creativity, the Programme integrates research-based reading & writing methods. Most importantly, for students joining the school for the first time, DPS STS has got a special bridge programme! With ERP 2.0, the school is offering the three pillars of growth- support, development and creativity. The admission for playgroup begins for children of 2.5 years. 

Regarding the EYP 2.0 Programme, Shivananda C S, Principal, DPS STS School Dhaka, said, "We are very excited to start the Early Years Programme (EYP) 2.0. It will be extremely beneficial for parents, especially those with jobs, to leave their children with us without worry. EYP will lay the foundation for children to continue throughout their education."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Korean envoy sees brighter Dhaka-Seoul relations
NBR chief calls for boosting the number of entrepreneurs
Revival of small, abandoned airfields stressed to revive moribund civil aviation sector
‘US companies keen to invest in gas, energy sector’
‘Stocks sufficient for Ramadan at wholesale market in Ctg’
India’s push to regulate crypto gains IMF, US support at G20
Hot US inflation leaves investors cold on equities while yen drops
Kellogg’s brings special Ramadan family pack offer


Latest News
Child killed in Bagerhat road accident
IU probe body submit report over ragging
Writ seeks investigation over AL MP Golap's 9 houses in New York
UNDP launches '#Click4Wildlife' campaign to mark World Wildlife Day
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-day
PM unveils book on Bangabandhu
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Dhaka's air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
Most Read News
Five held in army raid at Khagrachhari; arms, ammo seized
Keep your feet soft and smooth
Man killed despite filing complaint to police station three days earlier
BNP leader dies while attending road march in Chuadanga
Khaleda Zia's personal secretary passes away
German delegation lauds Bangladesh's achievements in garment industry
BNP's road march in Patuakhali attacked by police, 6 injured
Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur
Momen reiterates proposal for ministerial forum on South-South Cooperation
Big businessmen, not common people, are responsible for loan default: President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft