Zonal, branch managers asked to discharge duties with sincerity RAJSHAHI, Feb 25: Utmost emphasis should be given on ensuring client-friendly services side by side with attaining all business targets of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) in the current fiscal so that it can uphold the pace of earning profit.





Aim of the present government is to build a skilled, strengthened and inclusive financial management system in the country. Besides, the government is committed to reaching the banking services to the peoples' doorsteps.





RAKUB officials came up with the observations while addressing a daylong meeting related to performance evaluation and the next work-plan with participation of zonal managers and branch managers under Rajshahi division at Rural Development Academy in Bogura on Friday.





Chairman of the Bank Roisul Alam Mondal addressed the meeting as the chief guest while Managing Director (MD) Zahidul Haque and Deputy Managing Director Kazi Abdur Rahman spoke as special guests with General Manager Atiqul Islam in the chair.





General Managers Maksuda Nasrin and Shawkat Shahidul Islam and Deputy Genral Managers Abul Kalam and Bellal Hossain also spoke on the occasion.





All the 193 branch managers in addition to departmental heads, zonal managers, audit officers and other officials concerned joined the meeting.





RAKUB has been operating its banking activities as the largest development partner in all 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting its agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.





Roisul Alam Mondal urged the zonal managers to perform duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to speed up the ongoing farmers-level lending activities.





Quality banking and lending activities can be the best way of boosting agricultural production to meet the gradually increasing food demand in the country.





"So, there is no way but to make all the credit programmes need-oriented and time-befitting. Emphasis should be given on reaching banking services to the farmers' doorsteps collectively," he said.





The chief guest laid stress on bringing all the existing potential sectors and sub-sectors of agriculture and its processing under qualitative and quantitative financing for making the country's northwest region economically vibrant.





Referring to the importance of good planning, he gave directives to attain cent percent targets in loan disbursement and recovery, particularly classified loans and deposit collection.





Managing Director Zahidul Haque called for boosting inter-institutional communication besides expediting monitoring activities in all branches to attain the cherished goal. He also urged the zonal managers and branch managers to disburse loans to the priority fields of farmers and agriculture side by side with other potential sectors. BSS