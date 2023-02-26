Video
City Bank signs MoU with Bangladesh Agricultural University

Published : Sunday, 26 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

City Bank has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Agricultural University at City Bank Center recently.

Under this agreement both organizations will work together to establish a knowledge partnership system which will assist education and human resources development in the field of agriculture with the objective to increase agricultural production and its quality, capacity building and innovation, says a press release.

City Bank will provide a sizeable fund into agricultural sector throughout the year 2023as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The fund will be focused on agricultural research and development areas to ensure sustainable food security in Bangladesh.

The areas will cover capacity building of agricultural research in higher education, collaborative agricultural development research and innovation to increase production through technology transfer, agricultural mechanization etc.

Bangladesh Agricultural University Research System (BAURES) and Institute of Bangladesh Agricultural University will execute the whole programme on behalf of the bank.

Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of City Bank and Prof. Dr. Lutful Hassan, Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Prof. Dr. A K M Mominul Islam of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Dr. Md. Zainul Abedin, Director of Bangladesh Agricultural University Research System Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director and CFO and high officials of both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony.  


