Students can save up to 70pc cost by using Masuk’s e-learning platform MSB Academy

MSB Academy, an e-learning platform, is more cost-efficient as the students can save up to 70% of the cost of attending physical classes of the same course. The enrollment process is very simple for this platform.





Anyone can get on their official website (https://www.msbacademy.com) and choose their desired course.







The payment method is the most convenient one as well. Students can instantly pay through SSL platforms such as bkash, Nagad, Nexus Pay and get enrolled whenever they want.







E-learning is a whole new spectrum for the students of Bangladesh. But to the global pandemic, everyone has seemingly adapted to this platform preferably more than physical learning. Also, idle students are now more eager to join online courses to start earning online through freelancing.







25-year old Masuk Sarker Batista founded an e-learning platform MSB Academy on 26th July 2018. Masuk Sarker Batista has been one of the best-selling instructors on platforms like Udemy and SkillShare.







MSB Academy is currently one of the top leading E-learning platforms of Bangladesh. MSB Academy offers advanced courses on topics like digital marketing, ethical hacking, web development, web designing, programming, and many more.







MSB Academy also gives an opportunity to the students to earn online by joining their affiliate programme. Under this programme, the affiliate marketer has to refer the courses of this platform to people and gets a 20% commission of the sales of each course. It is a good platform for instructors because they get 50% of their course revenue through this platform.





Masuk Sarker Batista has years of teaching experience and he has been creating content on YouTube for his channel, which has more than 1,35,000+ subscribers.





All these courses are provided by the top instructors of Bangladesh, that too, in Bangla. Currently, more than 60,000 students are enrolled in MSB Academy's paid courses and around 3,00,000+ people are connected to this platform through social media.





MSB Academy ensures global quality courses for all its students and offers lifetime access to all course content upon enrollment. This platform also provides the students with 24/7 instructor support to help them with their queries.







For this, the students have full control over their learning and there is no barrier of language for the students of our country as all the courses can be provided to them in our native tongue, Bangla as well.







MSB Academy aims to take its platform to every corner of all 64 districts of Bangladesh as students can join their classes just with the help of the internet.