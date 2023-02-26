Accord Holdings draws buyers’ attention at Ctg REHAB fair

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 25: Accord Holdings Ltd has hold buyers' attention to the ongoing REHAB housing fair at Chattogram Radisson Blu.





Accord Holdings is trusted by the buyers and visitors due to the location and architectural style of the projects, says a press release.





Accord Holdings has various projects under construction in Chandanpura, Sirajuddaula Road, Katalgonj and Nasirabad in the city.





Mohammad Sharif, Senior Executive (Sales and Marketing) of Accord Holdings Limited said, We are overwhelmed by the response of the buyers of this year's housing fair.







By the third day of the fair we have got bookings for 3 flats. Accord Holdings presented a total of 8 housing projects at the 4-day REHAB Housing Fair.