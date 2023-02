Youth found dead in Rangamati

Police recovered the body of a young man at sadar upazila in Rangamati district.



The body was recovered from Bonrupa area of the town on Saturday morning.



The dead was Reazul Haque Rabbi, 28, son of Md Mozammel, a resident of that area.



Police said locals spotted the blood-stained body of the youth and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the spot, said Rangamati Kotwali Police Station officer-in-charge Ariful Amin.

SR