

Four juvenile gang members held in C'nawabganj

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested four alleged juvenile gang members from Kallyanpur in Chapainawabganj municipality last night.



The arrested were identified as Md. Raihan Ali, 28, Md. Nahid Hasan, 26, Md.Fazar Sheikh, 19 of Kallyanpur and Md. Ratul Islam, 20 of Lakherajpara under the municipality.



RAB said, a special operation team of the RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp conducted a raid in a Chatal under Nayagolahat Kallyanpur area around 9.10 pm and nabbed them with sharp weapons, drugs and drug-taking instruments.



Later, the elite force handed them over to the police of Chapainawabganj Sadar Thana with a case.



They were involved in various crimes like theft, snatching and other anti-social activities, the sources added.



