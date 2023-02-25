

Man found dead on Dhaka-Aricha highway





Deceased's identities, age around 35, could not known immediately. He was wearing lungi and T-shirt.





Savar Highway Police Station officer-in-charge Azizul Huq said locals spotted the body by the highway in Dautiya area near Kalampur Bus Stand this morning and informed police.







The victim may have died after being hit by a vehicle and legal steps are under process in this regard, the OC added.



