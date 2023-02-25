Video
Man found dead on Dhaka-Aricha highway

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:24 PM  Count : 145
Observer Correspondent

Police recovered the body of an unidentified man from the Dhaka-Aricha highway under Dhamrai upazila of Dhaka on this morning.

Deceased's identities, age around 35, could not known immediately. He was wearing lungi and T-shirt.


Savar Highway Police Station officer-in-charge Azizul Huq  said locals spotted the body by the highway in Dautiya area near Kalampur Bus Stand this morning and informed police.

Later, being informed, police went there and recovered the body. The body was brought to the police station, he said.

The victim may have died after being hit by a vehicle and legal steps are under process in this regard, the OC added.

SA


