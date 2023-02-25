Father 'hacked to death by son' in Meherpur



Legal steps were under process in this regard, the OC added. A man was allegedly hacked to death by his son at Gangni upazila in Meherpur district.The incident took place on Saturday around 9 am at Harabhanga village of the upazila.The deceased was Afil Uddin, 65, a resident of that village.Locals said the man and his son Sujan Ali had an argument over bamboo cutting in the morning. At one stage, Sujan hacked his father Afil Uddin to death with a knife and ran away.Gangni Police Station officer-in-charge Abdur Razzak confirmed the matter.Legal steps were under process in this regard, the OC added.

