

Bogura APBN School and College holds annual sports competition





The competition and cultural programme were held on Saturday at the APBN campus in Bogura town.







Later, a display was held by the students of the college.



At that time, Superintendent of Police (CID) Kawsar Shikdar, additional superintendent of police Abdur Rashid and APBN Bogura assistant superintendent of police Khalekuzzaman were present at the annual sports competition, among others. The 37th annual sports competition and cultural programme of Bogura Armed Police Battalion Public School and College were held.The competition and cultural programme were held on Saturday at the APBN campus in Bogura town.APBN Headquarters Dhaka additional DIG (Administration) Firoz Mostafa Al Mujahid Khan inaugurated the program by flying balloons and pigeons as the chief guest presided over by additional DIG-4 APBN Bogura Captain Syed Abu Sayem.Later, a display was held by the students of the college.At that time, Superintendent of Police (CID) Kawsar Shikdar, additional superintendent of police Abdur Rashid and APBN Bogura assistant superintendent of police Khalekuzzaman were present at the annual sports competition, among others.

AZ/SR

