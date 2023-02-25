Two held with hemp in Barishal

Video
Saturday, 25 February, 2023
Countryside

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 11:47 AM  Count : 152
Observer Online Report

Members of Narcotics Control Department in a drive arrested two drug peddlers along with 64 kilograms of hemp from the Barishal-Dhaka highway at Ward No-14 of Barishal city on Friday night.

The arrested are Md Gias Uddin, 30, hailed and Md Shakil Mia, 22, hailed from Muradnagar upazila in Cumilla district.

Assistant Director of Barisal Divisional Intelligence Office of Narcotics Control Directorate Md Enayet Hossain said acting on a tip-off a team of the department conducted a raid in a pick up van and arrested the man along with the drugs.

During primary investigation they admitted that they used to supply drugs in several districts.

A case was filed with concerned police station against them under Narcotics Control Act and legal steps are under process, the official added.

SA


