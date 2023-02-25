Raid at two CU dormitories, sharp weapons seized



Chittagong University (CU) administration conducted raid at two university residential halls on Saturday midnight following a clash between two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).







CU Proctor (Acting) Shahidul Islam confirmed the news and said the proctorial body of the university in association of the law enforcers conducted the raid from 12.30 am to 1.30am as they have information that outsiders and expelled BCL men are staying at Alaol Hall and Suhrawardy hall of the university.







He said a committee has been formed to investigate the incident and additional police men have been deployed on the campus to thwart unwanted situation.







On Friday evening, supporters of Bijoy group from Alaol and AF Rahmam halls attacked the supporters of another group in Suhrawardy hall which led to a clash on the campus.







Some rooms of Suhrawardy hall were also vandalized during the clash. Later, police rushed to the spot and dispersed both groups to their respective halls.









During the drive, they seized sharp weapons, including knives, sacks of brickbats but on one was held in this regard.University sources said a tensed situation has been prevailing among the supporters of the two groups as the incident was not resolved on that day.